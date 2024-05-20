The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The Ravens have been through a lot this offseason: the departure of their defensive coordinator and two other defensive assistants, hired away for promotions; an offensive line overhaul, with three starting spots up for grabs; an exodus of starters from their top-ranked defense.

But, as the team reassembles Monday in Owings Mills for the start of organized team activities, there should be relief in a return to normalcy. Last year, the Ravens entered the third phase of the NFL’s voluntary offseason program with hot-button questions: How much work would quarterback Lamar Jackson, his contract extension finally signed, need to catch up on? (Plenty, as it turned out.) Would inside linebacker Patrick Queen show up after having his fifth-year option declined? (In a minor surprise, yes.) Would new wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. attend as he worked himself back into shape? (Unsurprisingly, no.)

This year, the questions are fewer and the headlines are smaller. Jackson has participated in offseason workouts and has a year of experience in offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s system. The Ravens’ nine-man draft class is already under contract. The biggest injury- and contract-related question marks concern a reserve running back (Keaton Mitchell, recovering from a season-ending knee injury) and soft-spoken starting cornerback (Brandon Stephens, entering the final year of his rookie contract).

The Ravens will have 10 days of OTAs over the next three weeks as the team ramps up for next month’s mandatory minicamp. Live contact is prohibited during the workouts, but seven-on-seven and full-team work is allowed. With three OTA sessions open to reporters, including Wednesday’s, here are the questions worth monitoring.

What are you curious to see from Lamar Jackson?

At the start of last year’s OTAs, there wasn’t much to see from the NFL’s eventual Most Valuable Player. After missing the team’s offseason “football school” while contract negotiations dragged on, Jackson was largely a spectator in team drills as he learned Monken’s playbook.

This year, he should have a better handle on the new offense after a year in it. There’s more to learn under Monken, as coach John Harbaugh mentioned at the end of last season. But what will Jackson focus on in his second offseason with the system?

Jackson’s physique will also be under scrutiny. He told Complex Sports recently that he was down from 215 pounds to 205. He won his first MVP award in 2019 while playing with a slimmer frame, but how will his weight loss affect his movement in Year 7?

What could we learn, if anything, about the offensive line?

Rookie tackle Roger Rosengarten has been hailed for his quickness but criticized for his play strength. Without contact, it will be hard to measure how much power Rosengarten can generate, but we should be able to see his lateral mobility. He has the chance to replace Morgan Moses at right tackle, and Moses was another player known for his agility. Harbaugh also said Rosengarten could play guard, if needed, which bears watching.

Even with the Ravens drafting center Nick Samac and Rosengarten, team officials have said they have confidence in their in-house candidates along the line. Guards Andrew Vorhees, Sala Aumavae-Laulu and Ben Cleveland and tackles Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele can’t win a starting job in the spring, but they can’t afford to fall behind, either.

The Ravens’ positional mixing and matching up front could be revealing. Although line combinations will change through the offseason and into training camp, OTAs could give an early look at who the Ravens think will turn out to be starters — and where.

Whom are you most interested in watching?

Outside linebacker David Ojabo needs a productive offseason. His first year in Baltimore, coming as quickly as it did after he tore his Achilles tendon, was always expected to be low impact. But there was real hype for Year 2 last summer. Ojabo looked explosive in offseason workouts and early in training camp. Then an injury seemed to sap his speed in the preseason, and he played just three games and 83 defensive snaps before tearing his ACL. Harbaugh has said Ojabo’s healthy again, but what will that look like?

OTAs also offer another glimpse at physical transformations. Harbaugh said in March that Charlie Kolar, who lined up primarily as an in-line tight end last season, weighed about 270 to 275 pounds, up from 252 two years ago. With the Ravens seemingly targeting more mobile linemen for Monken’s scheme, could Faalele (listed at 380 pounds) and Cleveland (370 pounds) be slimming down?

Among the other questions that could shape the Ravens’ depth chart: Will quarterback Malik Cunningham continue to get work at wide receiver, or perhaps move there full time? Will free-agent signing Josh Jones line up more at tackle or at guard? How much time, if any, will Marlon Humphrey, Stephens and rookie Nate Wiggins, all ostensibly outside corners, get in the slot? And, with the NFL’s new rule changes, are there any surprise candidates for the kickoff return job?

Who could hurt their stock by missing OTAs?

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman signed a two-year, $12.9 million contract extension in the offseason. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

It’s unreasonable to expect perfect attendance at voluntary offseason workouts, and Harbaugh is usually understanding when established veterans prepare for minicamp away from Baltimore. But OTAs provide a valuable opportunity for players to get in sync, to build something for the season ahead.

And, in 2024, few relationships might be more scrutinized than the one between Jackson and wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who’s under contract through 2026 after signing a two-year, $12.9 million extension this offseason. The 2021 first-round pick had just 32 catches for 367 yards and a touchdown last year, his first since a season-ending Lisfranc (foot) injury. Bateman told Glenn Clark Radio this month that his rehabilitation process, which sidelined him for part of the 2023 offseason, was partly responsible for his iffy connection with Jackson. OTAs are a good starting point in 2024.

Which rookies and newcomers are most worth watching?

As the first round-pick, Wiggins isn’t someone we need to tell you to watch. But his speed is intriguing and there’s always a question of how it transfers once players move to the NFL. He has the opportunity to fight for a starting job.

Running back Derrick Henry is another name with star power. It will be interesting to see what kind of chemistry he has with Jackson in their first on-field work.

Some of the most compelling battles will be among young players. The Ravens went with safety Sanoussi Kane for their last pick but also signed local product Beau Brade. They need depth at the position behind Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, so the two players will be gunning for a potential early-season role.

What do you expect from first-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr?

Definitely a different vibe than his predecessor. Mike Macdonald was rarely heard above the clamor of practices in his two years as defensive coordinator. Orr is more revved up; the former Ravens linebacker said his vision for the defense is “violent execution.”

Monken quickly made his presence known at OTAs last year, telling receivers pointedly when they broke off a route too early in individual drills. Orr, at just 31 years old, is young enough to be playing, but he’ll be overseeing defensive assistants more than 20 years his senior. How he manages the defense’s bigger picture and smaller details in practice will provide a window into his process.