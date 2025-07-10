Last year, the Ravens had arguably the NFL’s best player. Now, after an offseason of notable additions (and one obvious subtraction), they have arguably the league’s best roster, too.

A cupboard stocked with potential Pro Bowl picks won’t guarantee a trip to Super Bowl LX, but it’s a good start. Quarterback Lamar Jackson headlines the 2025 Ravens, who’ll enter this season with up-and-coming standouts and established playmakers on offense and defense.

Ahead of the start of training camp this month, The Baltimore Banner ranked the top players on the Ravens’ roster based on their projected impact this season. The order was determined by the consensus vote of reporters Jonas Shaffer and Giana Han, columnist Kyle Goon and “Banner Ravens Podcast” co-host Paul Mancano.

Nos. 20-11 were unveiled Wednesday. Here are the top 10.

10. WR Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers caught 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Flowers is coming off one of the best seasons for a Ravens wide receiver in franchise history: 74 catches, 1,059 yards, four touchdowns and a Pro Bowl selection — the first for any Ravens wideout honored as a wide receiver. He averaged 2.25 yards per route run, according to Pro Football Focus, the highest mark for any regular Ravens target since tight end Mark Andrews’ All-Pro season in 2019.

If Flowers can become more of a downfield threat, he could threaten Andrews’ single-season receiving record (1,361 yards). He has the ability. Over the 24 games in his final two seasons at Boston College, Flowers caught 16 passes of at least 25 air yards despite shaky quarterback play, according to Sports Info Solutions. Over his first two seasons in Baltimore, Flowers has just nine such deep catches in 33 games. His production on quick-hitting and intermediate throws has been more than enough to lead the Ravens’ passing game, but Flowers can do more in coordinator Todd Monken’s offense.

8. TE Mark Andrews (tie)

Mark Andrews has caught 436 passes for 5,530 yards and 51 touchdowns in his Ravens career. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

No Raven needs a redemptive season more than Andrews. His drop late in the team’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, which cost the Ravens a chance to tie the game with 93 seconds remaining, has hung over their offseason. Andrews said in May that his disappointing performance “wasn’t the way that I had planned it, but that’s all part of the story.”

Andrews, a pending free agent, can write a happier chapter in 2025. He was one of the NFL’s best red-zone weapons last season, turning 11 of his 15 targets into scores. (Only three players, all wide receivers, had more receiving touchdowns overall.) But Andrews’ snap-to-snap efficiency dipped in 2024, as he finished with the lowest yards per route run of his career (1.88). A return to Pro Bowl form shouldn’t surprise. Andrews looked explosive during organized team activities this offseason, and he led all tight ends in ESPN’s “open score” metric last year.

8. DL Nnamdi Madubuike (tie)

Nnamdi Madubuike has been a Pro Bowl selection each of the last two seasons. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Madubuike’s 2024 season was his first as a marked man. He was one of the NFL’s most double-teamed interior defensive linemen, and his pass rush output fell accordingly. After recording 13 sacks, 33 quarterback hits and 78 pressures in a breakout 2023, Madubuike finished 2024 with 6.5 sacks, 17 QB hits and 60 pressures, according to PFF.

Still, the two-time Pro Bowl pick remains one of the Ravens’ most durable players and top run defenders. Madubuike played a career-high 812 defensive snaps last season, nearly three-quarters of the Ravens’ total workload, and he hasn’t missed a game since 2021. He also finished second on the team with 19 run stops (tackles that constitute a “loss” for the offense, according to PFF). Madubuike’s flexibility, strength and motor make him tough to block on zone runs, which the Ravens defended better than any team last season (3.1 yards per carry allowed), according to SIS.

7. LT Ronnie Stanley

Ronnie Stanley is a two-time Pro Bowler and a former first-team All-Pro. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Stanley’s return to form last season made him one of the NFL’s top available players as the start of free agency approached in March. But, instead of testing his market, Stanley returned to the Ravens on a three-year, $60 million extension. “I just think I knew I was going to give Baltimore the best bargain that I would offer to any other team,” he said.

Stanley’s injury history will hurt his chances of reclaiming his early-career All-Pro form, but he proved more than capable as Jackson’s blind-side protector last year. Stanley allowed just two sacks in 575 pass-blocking snaps, according to PFF, and rarely gave up quick pressures. As a run blocker, he teamed with guard Patrick Mekari to give the Ravens a dominant left-sided ground game. After another healthy offseason, the 31-year-old Stanley could be even better.

6. C Tyler Linderbaum

Tyler Linderbaum, left, a 2022 first-round draft pick, has made two Pro Bowls in three seasons. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The Ravens declined Linderbaum’s fifth-year option for 2026 this offseason but not because he’d fallen short of expectations in Baltimore. The 2022 first-round pick has made the Pro Bowl in two of his first three seasons and is one of the NFL’s best interior offensive linemen.

Linderbaum is integral to every phase of the offense. Before the snap, he’s helped Jackson and the offense get more flexible with their play calls and protections. After the snap, he’s turned into a reliable pass protector, with no sacks allowed over the past two seasons, according to PFF. If Monken can find more creative ways to get Linderbaum on the move or in space, the Ravens’ running game will be even tougher to stop.

5. CB Marlon Humphrey

Marlon Humphrey made six of his 19 career interceptions last season. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

As cornerback Brandon Stephens’ play cratered last season, Humphrey’s returned to an All-Pro level. He finished with a career-high six interceptions, including clutch picks in the Ravens’ road wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the nine regular-season and playoff games after Week 10, which marked safety Marcus Williams’ last start in a dreadful year, Humphrey allowed just 26.7 yards per game when targeted in coverage, according to PFF.

In the Ravens’ complex defense, Humphrey’s positional versatility is critical. After playing primarily as an outside corner in 2023, he lined up mostly in the slot last season. The four-time Pro Bowl pick even got a career-high 18 snaps at safety. Humphrey’s ability to blitz, take on run blockers and blanket a range of wide receivers inside and out wide opens up the playbook, letting coordinator Zach Orr mix and match his personnel groupings.

4. ILB Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith has been named first- or second-team All-Pro five times in seven seasons. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Smith’s 2024 season got off on the wrong foot, but he found his way back to his usual level by year’s end. From Week 1 to Week 10, Smith looked overwhelmed at times in pass defense — sometimes mentally, sometimes physically, sometimes both — and allowed 337 yards when targeted, according to PFF. But, after the Ravens’ safety switch in Week 11 and inside linebacker Trenton Simpson’s Week 12 benching, Smith gave up just 77 yards in coverage and graded out well over his final seven starts.

Smith’s value as the Ravens’ defensive signal-caller and top run defender is less debatable. The three-time Pro Bowl pick finished fifth in the NFL last season in tackles (154) and was the Ravens’ runaway leader in run stops (30). Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said Smith called out “lots of plays” before Philadelphia ran them during the Ravens’ home loss last season, something he hadn’t seen since inside linebacker Luke Kuechly’s playing days with the Carolina Panthers.

2. RB Derrick Henry (tie)

Derrick Henry gained more than 700 more yards rushing in his first season with the Ravens than he did in his final year with the Titans. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

If the Ravens’ run blocking improves and their offense finds itself with more clock-killing fourth-quarter drives in 2025, Henry could challenge Jamal Lewis’ single-season franchise rushing record (2,066 yards), and perhaps Eric Dickerson’s NFL record (2,105 yards). He got close in his first year in Baltimore, finishing with 1,921 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns and setting a career high with 5.9 yards per carry.

No one age 30 or older has ever rushed for 2,000 yards in a season, but the 31-year-old Henry showed no signs of a slowdown last year. He led the NFL with 81 missed tackles forced on runs, according to PFF. He finished seventh in yards after contact per carry (3.5) among qualifying runners, according to TruMedia. And he had five carries on which he reached at least 20 mph, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. Only the Eagles’ Saquon Barkley, the NFL’s leading rusher, had more.

2. S Kyle Hamilton (tie)

Kyle Hamilton was a first-team All-Pro in 2023 and a second-team selection in 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

What’s next for Hamilton, besides a contract extension that should reset the market for NFL safeties? That depends on where the Ravens’ defense needs the two-time Pro Bowl selection. In 2023, Hamilton’s final year under then-coordinator Mike Macdonald, he was most impactful in the slot, where he could blitz, cover and defend the run at elite levels. Last year, under Orr, he was most needed as a deep safety and box safety, where he and Ar’Darius Washington helped stabilize the secondary after a leaky first two months.

This year, with Washington sidelined by an offseason Achilles tendon injury, Hamilton seems likely to line up most often at traditional safety spots, pairing with first-round pick Malaki Starks. General manager Eric DeCosta said in January that the Ravens were comfortable limiting his “splash plays” for the betterment of the defense, but he was hopeful that Hamilton’s 2025 role would give the Ravens “that multiplicity on defense and the ability to do a lot of different things.” The Ravens already know there’s not much Hamilton can’t handle.

1. QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson’s 41 touchdown passes were nearly a quarter of his career total (166). (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

An incomplete listing of Jackson’s career accomplishments: two-time NFL Most Valuable Player. Three-time first-team All-Pro. Four-time Pro Bowl selection. Four games with a perfect passer rating, the most by a qualifying quarterback in NFL history. The most career rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history. The first player in NFL history to produce at least 4,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards in a single season. The first player in NFL history to finish a season with at least 40 passing touchdowns and four or fewer interceptions.

All that’s missing now is a Super Bowl ring.