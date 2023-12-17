The Ravens won’t be the NFL’s first team to clinch a berth in the playoffs — the San Francisco 49ers already did that Monday night.

But the AFC-leading Ravens (10-3) can still be the conference’s first team to secure a postseason ticket. All they need is a win Sunday night over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Ravens entered Week 15 with nine feasible clinching scenarios. Losses Saturday by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos simplified the team’s path to a second straight playoff appearance and fifth in the past six years.

Even a tie Sunday could get the Ravens in. They’d just need some help. According to NFL playoffs expert Joe Ferreira, the Ravens would also clinch a playoff berth in these three scenarios:

1) The Ravens tie the Jaguars AND the Buffalo Bills lose to the Dallas Cowboys

2) The Ravens tie the Jaguars AND the Cleveland Browns lose to the Chicago Bears AND the Houston Texans lose to or tie the Tennessee Titans

3) The Ravens tie the Jaguars AND the Browns lose AND the Bills win AND the Miami Dolphins beat or tie the New York Jets

With a win over the Jaguars, the Ravens would also boost their odds of claiming the AFC’s No. 1 seed and home-field advantage from about 64% to about 74%, according to The New York Times’ playoff picture.