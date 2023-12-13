Tickets for a potential Ravens wild-card-round playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium will go on sale Friday morning, the team announced Wednesday.

Tickets can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. at baltimoreravens.com/playofftickets. If the Ravens don’t host a wild-card game, refunds would be provided to buyers.

”We’re thrilled to be in a position to offer fans tickets for a possible home playoff game,” Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman said in a statement. “The enthusiasm for playoff football surrounding our team and city is building, and it will be exciting to see what the next several weeks have in store for the Ravens Flock.”

Ahead of their game Sunday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Ravens are in line to earn the AFC’s top seed, which would grant them a wild-card-round bye and home-field advantage through the conference championship game.

Wild-card games will be played on Jan. 13, Jan. 14 or Jan. 15, with the winners advancing to the divisional round.