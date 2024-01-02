The Ravens are on a roll, and the fans are a big part of keeping it going, running back Justice Hill said. Now, the Ravens Flock can look to postseason football.

Tickets for the team’s divisional round playoff game go on sale to the public Friday, the team announced.

By beating the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Ravens have secured a first-round bye and home-field advantage. The date of the divisional round game has not yet been set. It will be played either Saturday, Jan. 20 or Sunday, Jan. 21.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at baltimoreravens.com/playofftickets.

Fans who bought wild-card tickets will be refunded and have to buy new tickets for the divisional round. However, they will receive pre-sale access.

Tickets for the AFC Championship Game will go on sale to the public at a to-be-determined date.

Following the Dolphins game, the players shouted out the fans for helping them on their path to a 13-3 record. Inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who came to the team in a trade during the 2022 season, said he’s been impressed with the fanbase since joining the team.

“‘The Bank,’ man,” Smith said Sunday. “I never played here prior to coming here — never got a chance to play in Baltimore — but hearing the fans here, man, it’s an amazing atmosphere. I’m grateful to be here, and it gets rocking, so I’m excited for whoever it is. Just know, we’re doing it chin up, chest out. It’s got to come through ‘The Bank,’ and we’re going to be ready, by any means necessary.”

The Ravens still have to get through one more regular season game before they can rest up on their bye week. They play their biggest rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium. The game does not have playoff implications for the Ravens, but it does for the Steelers.