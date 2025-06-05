If Rashod Bateman’s two-year contract extension last offseason came as a surprise, this one was a little more predictable, given the receiver’s terrific 2024 season. Still, the Ravens’ willingness to commit to Bateman this early shows how much they expect to rely on him in the future.

Live from The Castle, Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer are joined by columnist Kyle Goon to discuss Bateman’s extension, plus what they saw and heard during organized team activities.

