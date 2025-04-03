Three weeks from the start of the NFL draft, the Ravens are in a comfortable position. With no glaring holes on the roster, Baltimore can feel free to select the best player available with the 27th overall pick. But with 11 picks total, general manager Eric DeCosta will surely prioritize certain positions over the course of the weekend.

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer discuss what they’ve learned from DeCosta and John Harbaugh’s comments at the owners’ meetings. Then they rank the Ravens’ biggest draft needs.