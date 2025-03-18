It might be easy to forget, but there was a time when the fear of losing Lamar Jackson to injury was constant. The Ravens’ franchise quarterback has quieted concerns over his durability with back-to-back healthy seasons. But by signing veteran Cooper Rush to a two-year deal Sunday, the Ravens are ensuring they won’t be caught flat-footed if Jackson were to go down.

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer discuss the addition of Rush, plus the returns of guard Ben Cleveland and wide receiver Tylan Wallace. Then, they talk about what the future holds for tight end Mark Andrews.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.