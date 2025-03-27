The NFL offseason is more than two weeks old, but the biggest dominoes of the Ravens’ offseason still haven’t fallen. Will Baltimore extend Lamar Jackson? How will the Ravens handle Mark Andrews’ contract? And what will the team do with Justin Tucker?

After discussing the addition of cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer rank the most important decisions still facing general manager Eric DeCosta.

Tune in live at 1:15 p.m.