The Ravens appear to be leaning toward defense with the 27th overall pick. Could they target Georgia safety Malaki Starks? Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku? Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston?

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer are joined by Ken McKusick of FilmStudyBaltimore.com to break down some of the top defensive players in this draft.

Tune in live at 2 p.m.