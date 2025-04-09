With the addition of wideout DeAndre Hopkins, the Ravens’ offense feels mostly set. But their 11 picks afford the team the opportunity to take shots on offensive linemen, wide receivers and quarterbacks in this year’s draft.

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer are joined by Derrik Klassen of The Athletic Football Show. Then they dive into the top prospects on offense whom the Ravens could target.

Tune in live at 2 p.m.