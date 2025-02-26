At the NFL scouting combine Tuesday, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh were both asked about the status of Justin Tucker after multiple massage therapists accused the kicker of inappropriate sexual behavior. Their answers provided some insight into how the team plans to address the situation.

Tucker has denied the allegations.

Beat writer Giana Han joins “Banner Ravens Podcast” co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer from Indianapolis to discuss DeCosta and Harbaugh’s responses. Then, they talk about how the Ravens will approach free agency.

