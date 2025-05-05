The Ravens on Monday announced they have released long-time kicker Justin Tucker, calling it a “football decision.” Meanwhile, the NFL continues to investigate Tucker for multiple allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior, which he has denied.
Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer react to the news and talk about where the team goes from here.
