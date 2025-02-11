Some lessons you have to learn the hard way. The Ravens had more than their share of hard lessons in 2024, as they searched for an offensive identity, cycled through safeties and weathered special teams struggles.
Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer discuss the voting results for the AP’s Most Valuable Player award. Then, they share six lessons they hope the Ravens learn from this past season.
