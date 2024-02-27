The Ravens stand to lose more in free agency than almost any other team, as Justin Madubuike and Patrick Queen highlight a long list of impending free agents. But Baltimore just received a gift in the form of a massive salary cap jump. Will the Ravens use their newfound flexibility to bring back more of their own stars?

Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer explain how the Ravens might be affected by the NFL’s high salary cap. Then they go through each of the team’s impending free agents and predict which ones will stay in Baltimore.

Tune in live at 1:30 p.m.