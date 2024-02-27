The Ravens stand to lose more in free agency than almost any other team, as Justin Madubuike and Patrick Queen highlight a long list of impending free agents. But Baltimore just received a gift in the form of a massive salary cap jump. Will the Ravens use their newfound flexibility to bring back more of their own stars?

Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer explain how the Ravens might be affected by the NFL’s high salary cap. Then they go through each of the team’s impending free agents and predict which ones will stay in Baltimore.

Tune in live at 1:30 p.m.

Watch on YouTube

Paul Mancano

Paul.Mancano@thebaltimorebanner.com

Paul Mancano

Audience engagement editor, sports, at The Baltimore Banner. 

More from Paul Mancano

Here are the Ravens’ options for keeping Justin Madubuike | Banner Ravens Podcast

Storylines to watch during Orioles spring training | Banner Baseball Live Show

More From The Banner

Are Maryland prisons out of bounds with federal requirements for trans prisoners?

Forget cafeteria pizza: City College students are using DoorDash for school lunch

‘A really bad ten minutes’: Report of domestic violence brings no charges for Ravens’ Zay Flowers

Baltimore’s historically Black newspaper chain is sorting through its archives. Treasures are surfacing.