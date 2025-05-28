We got our first glimpse of the 2025 Ravens on Wednesday, spotting new faces — DeAndre Hopkins, Malaki Starks — while noting key departures — Justin Tucker, Brandon Stephens.

Live from The Castle, Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer are joined by beat writer Giana Han to discuss what they saw and heard during the first day of media access at organized team activities.

Tune in at 4 p.m.