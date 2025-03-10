A year after turning over three members of the offensive line, the Ravens are opting for more stability this offseason, locking up left tackle Ronnie Stanley on a three-year deal. But does Stanley’s return open the door for the departure of the versatile Patrick Mekari? And what’s next on general manager Eric DeCosta’s to-do list?

“Banner Ravens Podcast” co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer break down Stanley’s contract and look ahead to the start of free agency.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.