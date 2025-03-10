A year after turning over three members of the offensive line, the Ravens are opting for more stability this offseason, locking up left tackle Ronnie Stanley on a three-year deal. But does Stanley’s return open the door for the departure of the versatile Patrick Mekari? And what’s next on general manager Eric DeCosta’s to-do list?
“Banner Ravens Podcast” co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer break down Stanley’s contract and look ahead to the start of free agency.
Tune in live at 11 a.m.
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.