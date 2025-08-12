The Ravens’ secondary depth has taken a hit recently, with rookies Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam landing on injured reserve. Do these injuries clear the way for the versatile Jalyn Armour-Davis to make the initial 53-man roster?

From The Castle, Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer break down how the secondary could shake out. Then they look ahead to Saturday’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Tune in at 3 p.m.