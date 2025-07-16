Don’t mistake a lack of open roster spots for a dearth of intrigue. New arrivals such as DeAndre Hopkins and battles at guard and kicker should make Ravens training camp storylines easy to follow this summer.

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer are joined by beat writer Giana Han to preview training camp and draft the Ravens roster into three flag football teams.

Tune in at 11 a.m.