The Ravens ended their regular season with a whimper, but with the divisional round two weeks away, few will remember the details of this ugly affair.

Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer recap the Ravens’ 17-10 loss to the Steelers in their season finale, breaking down Baltimore’s lifeless offense. Then they examine the team’s addition of veteran running back Dalvin Cook and the two-year extension for defensive tackle Michael Pierce.