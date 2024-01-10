Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers and cornerback Marlon Humphrey missed their fourth straight practice Wednesday, but right guard Kevin Zeitler and wide receiver Devin Duvernay returned to the field, a promising sign for their availability in next weekend’s playoff game.

Flowers and Humphrey, who missed practice last week and the Ravens’ regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, have been dealing with calf injuries. Flowers is the team’s top receiver, and Humphrey its most talented cornerback.

Also missing Wednesday were outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who suffered what coach John Harbaugh described as a minor ankle injury Saturday; linebacker Malik Harrison, who’s been dealing with a groin injury and sat out Week 18; inside linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, who played through a shoulder injury and apparently aggravated it Saturday; and tight end Charlie Kolar.

Zeitler, one of the team’s top pass blockers, has missed the Ravens’ past two games with knee and quadriceps injuries and did not practice last week. Ben Cleveland has held up well at right guard in his absence.

Duvernay was placed on injured reserve about a month ago with a back injury but was designated to return Wednesday, opening his practice window. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace and running back Justice Hill shined down the stretch as returners, leaving the team’s playoff starters at those spots in some doubt, but Duvernay could also contribute as a rotational wide receiver.

Also practicing Wednesday were safeties Kyle Hamilton, who sat out Saturday’s game with a knee injury, and Geno Stone, who left Saturday’s game with a knee injury. Practice squad running back Dalvin Cook, wearing No. 31, also made his debut.

The team is expected to practice Thursday and Friday before taking part in a stadium practice this weekend.