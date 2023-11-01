The Ravens’ safeties had themselves a game against the Arizona Cardinals, and on Wednesday, their first practice since Sunday’s game, they got back starter Marcus Williams to bolster their numbers.

Williams, who started 10 games last season and three this season, has suffered two injuries in the past eight weeks. He injured his pectoral in the first game of the season but returned for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. He played 95% of the defensive snaps in that game.

The next week, Williams went with the team to London. He played 67% of the defensive snaps but injured his hamstring. He has not played in the two games since.

Last season, Williams had the third-most tackles on the team despite playing only 10 of 17 games. However, this season, he’s coming back to a secondary that is holding its own without him.

Ravens safety Marcus Williams is back at practice for the first time since his London hamstring injury.



The safeties, in particular, have been playing well. Kyle Hamilton is finding his stride in his second professional season and made 10 tackles against the Cardinals. Brandon Stephens made his first career interception against the Cleveland Browns and followed with a second one Sunday. He could have had a third if Geno Stone hadn’t jumped in front of him. But, by jumping in front of Stephens for the interception against the Cardinals, Stone became the NFL leader with five. All three of them have played every defensive snap.

Cornerback Daryl Worley, who has helped out at safety this season, also returned to practice Wednesday. He was activated off injured reserve and has a three-week window to return.

Nothing major

In his Monday press conference after following the Cardinals game, coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens returned from Arizona with no major injuries. However, six players were missing from practice.

Running back Gus Edwards, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., left tackle Ronnie Stanley, right tackle Morgan Moses, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were absent.

Beckham and Oweh left the game with injuries. Beckham had a stomach contusion, and Oweh had someone fall on his recently healed ankle. Both returned to the game, but neither participated in practice.