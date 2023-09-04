Ravens TE Mark Andrews not at practice ahead of season opener

As the Ravens began preparing for their season opener against the Houston Texans, star tight end Mark Andrews was absent from practice.

Andrews also missed multiple days of practice last week, but Ravens coah John Harbaugh said there was no need to panic because Andrews would be practicing at some point this week. “Tell the fans, ‘It’s going to be OK,’” Harbaugh said.

Andrews and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) were the only players not at practice. Humphrey’s absence isn’t a surprise. He had foot surgery earlier in camp, and Harbaugh said it could keep him out through the early portion of the season.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (hamstring) was back at practice after a hamstring injury in the opening preseason game kept him sidelined for much of camp. Linebacker David Ojabo and cornerback Kevon Seymour were also back at practice. Seymour was in uniform but working out with a trainer during team drills.

