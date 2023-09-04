Ravens TE Mark Andrews not at practice ahead of season opener

Published 9/4/2023 2:59 p.m. EDT

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens stiff arms Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens stiff arms Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

As the Ravens began preparing for their season opener against the Houston Texans, star tight end Mark Andrews was absent from practice.

Andrews also missed multiple days of practice last week, but Ravens coah John Harbaugh said there was no need to panic because Andrews would be practicing at some point this week. “Tell the fans, ‘It’s going to be OK,’” Harbaugh said.

Andrews and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) were the only players not at practice. Humphrey’s absence isn’t a surprise. He had foot surgery earlier in camp, and Harbaugh said it could keep him out through the early portion of the season.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (hamstring) was back at practice after a hamstring injury in the opening preseason game kept him sidelined for much of camp. Linebacker David Ojabo and cornerback Kevon Seymour were also back at practice. Seymour was in uniform but working out with a trainer during team drills.

This story will be updated

kris.rhim@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.