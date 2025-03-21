Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is adding a new entry to his resume: actor.

The two-time NFL MVP announced Friday that he will make his acting debut in a forthcoming episode of the hit Starz series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

Talking to People magazine, Jackson, 28, said, “I’m so excited for fans to see me in this new role and thrilled to be a part of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan.’ My character, E-Tone is a deadly, dangerous character- you don’t want to get on his bad side!”

It is unclear how his character will fit into the show’s storyline, but thanks to the first look from People, Jackson’s E-Tone has some interaction with the Unique, played by rapper Joey Bada$$, a series regular.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is crime drama series currently in its fourth season on Starz. The show is a prequel, set in the early 1990s, following the upbringing of the title character, Kanan Stark, and his rise in the drug game.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson portrayed Stark in the original “Power” series, which ran from 2014 to 2020.

For Lamar Jackson fans who’ve been paying close attention, this guest role in the series should come as no surprise — he’s shared his interest in wanting to make an appearance on the series on social media.

Fans took to X to share their thoughts on the news.

Ravens fans curious to see Jackson’s acting chops will be able to see him act soon. New episodes from season 4 of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” air Fridays at midnight on Starz.