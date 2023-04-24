Ravens QB Tyler Huntley set to return after signing tender; CB Kevon Seymour re-signs

Published on: April 24, 2023 4:24 PM EDT|Updated on: April 24, 2023 5:03 PM EDT

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Quarterback Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates following the Ravens 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Quarterback Tyler Huntley, #2 of the Baltimore Ravens, celebrates following the Ravens 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley signed his restricted-free-agent tender Monday, returning to Baltimore on a one-year deal worth $2.6 million.

The Ravens placed a right-of-first-refusal tender last month on Huntley, meaning they had until Friday to match any offer sheet he signed. Huntley, who’s 3-5 as a starter and has played in 15 games over his three NFL seasons, earned $895,000 last year.

Huntley made the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement last season despite struggling as a passer. He finished the year with a 41.2 QBR, down from the 55.0 he posted in 2021, and had a costly red-zone fumble in an otherwise strong playoff performance in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Over three seasons in Baltimore, Huntley has passed for 1,754 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions (76.6 passer rating) and rushed for 454 yards and three touchdowns.

With Lamar Jackson yet to sign his nonexclusive-franchise-tag tender, the Ravens have just two quarterbacks under contract on their roster, both former undrafted free agents: Huntley and Anthony Brown. The Ravens have said they’re committed to Jackson, who requested a trade last month, but they could add a a quarterback in this week’s draft.

The Ravens also re-signed cornerback Kevon Seymour, a special teams staple who’s appeared in 23 games and made two starts over the past two seasons in Baltimore. Seymour, 29, finished fourth on the Ravens in special teams snaps last season despite missing three games. He had a fumble recovery and three tackles.

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.