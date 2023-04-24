Ravens QB Tyler Huntley set to return after signing tender; CB Kevon Seymour re-signs

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley signed his restricted-free-agent tender Monday, returning to Baltimore on a one-year deal worth $2.6 million.

The Ravens placed a right-of-first-refusal tender last month on Huntley, meaning they had until Friday to match any offer sheet he signed. Huntley, who’s 3-5 as a starter and has played in 15 games over his three NFL seasons, earned $895,000 last year.

Huntley made the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement last season despite struggling as a passer. He finished the year with a 41.2 QBR, down from the 55.0 he posted in 2021, and had a costly red-zone fumble in an otherwise strong playoff performance in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Over three seasons in Baltimore, Huntley has passed for 1,754 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions (76.6 passer rating) and rushed for 454 yards and three touchdowns.

With Lamar Jackson yet to sign his nonexclusive-franchise-tag tender, the Ravens have just two quarterbacks under contract on their roster, both former undrafted free agents: Huntley and Anthony Brown. The Ravens have said they’re committed to Jackson, who requested a trade last month, but they could add a a quarterback in this week’s draft.

The Ravens also re-signed cornerback Kevon Seymour, a special teams staple who’s appeared in 23 games and made two starts over the past two seasons in Baltimore. Seymour, 29, finished fourth on the Ravens in special teams snaps last season despite missing three games. He had a fumble recovery and three tackles.