Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, his first game since Week 10, highlighting a roster rejuvenated after its bye week.

Only one Raven, reserve inside linebacker Malik Harrison (groin), was deactivated because of injury. Offensive linemen Sala Aumavae-Laulu and Sam Mustipher and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin are healthy scratches. Josh Johnson is the team’s emergency third quarterback.

Inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion), who along with Humphrey missed the Ravens’ last game, a Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, is also back.

The Rams, who’ve won three straight games, deactivated starting tight end Tyler Higbee (neck) and starting safety Quentin Lake (hamstring).

Jonas Shaffer

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

Jonas Shaffer

Jonas Shaffer is a Ravens beat writer for The Baltimore Banner. He previously covered the Ravens for The Baltimore Sun. Shaffer graduated from the University of Maryland and grew up in Silver Spring. 

