As the Ravens embark on the most difficult remaining schedule the NFL has to offer, they first needed to pick up a post-bye win over the Los Angeles Rams at home Sunday. Despite a frustratingly inconsistent offense and some ill-timed defensive miscues, Baltimore pulled out a 37-31 overtime victory, thanks to a Tylan Wallace walk-off punt return touchdown.

Here’s how the Ravens graded out Sunday.

Quarterback

Despite throwing for 316 yards and three touchdowns, Lamar Jackson was not his sharpest. He went just 24-of-43 (56%), threw one ugly interception and missed several throws to open receivers. But his gorgeous 21-yard touchdown to Zay Flowers with 1:16 left in regulation, then his athletic toss to Flowers on the subsequent 2-point conversion, were vintage Lamar. Jackson’s growing comfort with Flowers will be crucial as the Ravens face a brutal final month without tight end Mark Andrews. And, with 70 yards rushing, Jackson used his running ability as an effective safety valve.

Grade: B+

Running backs

With each game he plays, Keaton Mitchell shows how critical a player with his game-breaking speed is to the Ravens’ offense. The undrafted rookie had nine carries for 54 yards (6.0 yards per carry) and caught one pass for 8. On a day when Gus Edwards struggled mightily (six carries for just 15 yards), Mitchell ensured Baltimore didn’t have to abandon the run.

Grade: C+

Offensive line

As expected, the Ravens chose to double Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald for most of the game, and though the future Hall of Famer was held without a sack, the offensive line looked leaky at times. In the third quarter, center Tyler Linderbaum committed a devastating mistake, firing a snap to an unprepared Jackson, who watched the ball sail before kicking it out of the end zone for a safety. Jackson was sacked just twice, but a large part of that was due to his evasive maneuvers.

Grade: C+

Pass catchers

Though Flowers led the team with six catches, Odell Beckham Jr. might have been the most valuable receiver on the field. Baltimore signed the three-time Pro Bowler for games like this, and his four catches for 97 yards were a massive boost to an offense that still lacks explosiveness. Nelson Agholor’s five catches for 32 yards don’t jump off the stat sheet, but two of them came on the Ravens’ go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Tight end Isaiah Likely was the beneficiary of a Rams defensive breakdown in the first quarter, catching a 54-yard touchdown to get Baltimore on the board. Rashod Bateman continued his frustrating 2023 campaign, hauling in just two of four targets.

Grade: A-

Defensive line

On a rain-soaked afternoon, Rams head coach Sean McVay made it clear from the jump he wanted to attack the Ravens’ defense on the ground. It worked to great success, as running back Kyren Williams ate up 114 yards on 25 carries, puncturing the Ravens’ defensive line at critical moments. Only twice did Baltimore get to quarterback Matthew Stafford, who used his veteran savvy to avoid pressure and toss three touchdowns. Though Jadeveon Clowney struggled to get to Stafford, linebacker Kyle Van Noy came up with two tackles for loss to continue his quietly impressive season.

Grade: C+

Inside linebackers

Somehow, some way, Rams rookie tight end Davis Allen, who had just one career catch before Sunday, caught four passes for 50 yards and a score. Stafford effectively used his checkdowns, allowing his weapons to pick up chunk yardage over the middle of the field. But Roquan Smith appeared to have benefited from the bye week, leading the team in tackles and posting a pair of tackles for loss. Patrick Queen collected six tackles (five solo).

Grade: B-

Defensive backs

Marlon Humphrey, playing his first game in nearly a month, looked rusty, especially during the Rams’ game-tying field goal drive. The All-Pro cornerback got burned by wide receivers Demarcus Robinson and Cooper Kupp on back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter. Brandon Stephens, who had performed admirably in place of the injured Humphrey, was equally disappointing. He was targeted six times and allowed five receptions. Safety Kyle Hamilton left the game with a knee injury. Kupp and rookie Puka Nacua combined for 13 catches on 18 targets for 199 yards and a touchdown.

Grade: D+

Special teams

Had Sunday’s game ended in a Los Angeles win in regulation, Tylan Wallace could have been pegged as a scapegoat. He lined up offsides on a Rams punt in the second quarter, handing them a first down on what would become a touchdown drive. By allowing a third-quarter punt to bounce over his head, he nearly pinned his own team’s offense at the 1-yard line. But Wallace, replacing injured punt returner Devin Duvernay, was gifted one more opportunity in overtime, and he made the most of it. His game-winning touchdown, along with Justin Tucker’s 3-for-3 day, helped the Ravens’ special teams flip the script.

Grade: A-

Coaching

Another week, another flurry of questionable decisions by head coach John Harbaugh. Four times the Ravens faced fourth-and-2 or shorter, and each time they elected to punt or attempt a field goal. Harbaugh also burned a timeout by attempting to challenge a scoring play. He improved his career record following the bye to 13-3, but his team played another sloppy game.

Grade: C-

Weather

Frightful.

Grade: F