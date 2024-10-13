Ravens rookie running back Rasheen Ali was activated off injured reserve Saturday, clearing the way for the fifth-round draft pick to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Ali, who was sidelined in the preseason by a neck injury, returned to practice last week. Special teams coordinator Chris Horton said Ali could contribute on special teams when he was activated. Derrick Henry and Justice Hill remain the team’s top two offensive options at the position, but with practice squad member Chris Collier out of practice squad elevations, the team had a game day opening for a third running back.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was promoted off the practice squad for the second straight game. The former Maryland star played 11 defensive snaps and had one quarterback hit in his season debut Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Commanders, meanwhile, ruled out starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. for Sunday’s game. Robinson, who has 325 rushing yards (4.5 per carry) and five touchdowns this season for the NFL’s second-ranked rushing attack (178.4 yards per game), sat out practice this week because of a knee injury. With Robinson sidelined, the Commanders will rely more on reserve running backs Austin Ekeler (150 rushing yards, 7.9 per carry) and Jeremy McNichols (113 yards, 7.1 per carry).