Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman was placed on the physically unable to perform list Monday, likely delaying his debut in training camp.

Bateman could miss a week or two while he progresses in his recovery from the Lisfranc (midfoot) operation that ended his 2022 season. The 2021 first-round pick missed mandatory minicamp in June after undergoing a cortisone shot that was intended to help heal his surgically repaired left foot.

Bateman has missed 16 games over his first two years in Baltimore, sidelined largely by groin and Lisfranc surgeries. He had eight catches for 226 yards over his first three games last season, but just seven catches for 59 yards in three games over the following month. Bateman was shut down after the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in late October.

The Ravens will hold their first full-squad training camp practice Wednesday. They open preseason play against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 11, though established starters aren’t expected to have prominent roles in the preseason games.

Note: Defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols passed his physical, leaving just five Ravens on the PUP list: running back J.K. Dobbins, fullback Patrick Ricard, wide receivers Mike Thomas and Bateman, and cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams.