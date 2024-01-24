The Ravens are bringing out the stars for Sunday’s AFC championship game — and not just Taylor Swift.

The team announced Wednesday that Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Ed Reed will be introduced as the Legends of the Game ahead of its showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden will serve as the Ravens’ honorary captain, while former Ravens standouts Terrell Suggs, Anquan Boldin, Todd Heap, Dennis Pitta and Matt Stover will be recognized at points in Sunday’s game.

Grammy Award-winning singer and producer T-Pain will perform at halftime from the Bud Light Touchdown Club, while the Morgan State University Choir will sing the national anthem.

Baltimore’s Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, will also join in on the pregame festivities, delivering the game ball before player introductions. There will be a flyover by a United States Air Force B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber, and the U.S. Navy Parachute Team “Leap Frogs” will descend into the stadium and onto the field.