The Ravens are bringing out the stars for Sunday’s AFC championship game — and not just Taylor Swift.

The team announced Wednesday that Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Ed Reed will be introduced as the Legends of the Game ahead of its showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden will serve as the Ravens’ honorary captain, while former Ravens standouts Terrell Suggs, Anquan Boldin, Todd Heap, Dennis Pitta and Matt Stover will be recognized at points in Sunday’s game.

Grammy Award-winning singer and producer T-Pain will perform at halftime from the Bud Light Touchdown Club, while the Morgan State University Choir will sing the national anthem.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Baltimore’s Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, will also join in on the pregame festivities, delivering the game ball before player introductions. There will be a flyover by a United States Air Force B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber, and the U.S. Navy Parachute Team “Leap Frogs” will descend into the stadium and onto the field.

Jonas Shaffer

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

Jonas Shaffer

Jonas Shaffer is a Ravens beat writer for The Baltimore Banner. He previously covered the Ravens for The Baltimore Sun. Shaffer graduated from the University of Maryland and grew up in Silver Spring. 

More from Jonas Shaffer

Lamar Jackson isn’t feeling the pressure of ‘heavyweight matchup’ vs. Mahomes

Pressuring Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes is harder than it looks — and more important than ever

More From The Banner

Will the real ‘RLong’ please stand up?

Fleeing hate: Trans teacher finds peace in Baltimore after receiving threats in Anne Arundel

As Baltimore rethinks ‘Highway to Nowhere,’ the clock is ticking for federal grants

Baltimore, Please try to remember the 31st of September!