Ray Lewis III, son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, has died, according to his younger brother. He was 28.

Rahsaan Lewis revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that his brother had died.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother 🕊️ ‚” he said. “A true angel I pray your at peace now because ik how much you was rlly hurtin I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here . . . I love you I love you I love you 💗 your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud 💗😭 💔”

The details surrounding his death were not immediately clear.

Lewis III graduated from Lake Mary Preparatory School in Florida, where he played football and participated in track and field, before playing at the college level as a defensive back. He had a redshirt season with the Miami Hurricanes, where his father also played.

He later transferred the following year to Coastal Carolina, where he recorded 19 total tackles and returned kicks for the Chanticleers.

Lewis III played his final college season at Virginia Union in 2017. He recorded 37 total tackles with three tackles for loss.

His former head coach Mark James at Virginia University also posted about his death on social media.

“Two RIP posts for my former players back to back,” James posted on Facebook. “Young man it was a pleasure to bring you to Virginia Union. Ray Ray May God bless your family. Great young man.”

Ray Lewis played for the Ravens from 1996-2012 and finished as one of the most decorated players in NFL history. Lewis retired a two-time Super Bowl champion, a two-time defensive player of the year and a seven-time All-Pro. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

This story will be updated.

