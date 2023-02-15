Ravens re-sign DL Brent Urban, CB Daryl Worley

The Ravens have re-signed defensive lineman Brent Urban and cornerback Daryl Worley, the team announced Wednesday, keeping a pair of veteran reserves who were set to reach free agency. Terms of the deal were not announced.

The 6-foot-7 Urban, 31, played in 16 games last season, finishing with 21 tackles (two for loss) and a sack, as well as a career-high three passes defended. He averaged 18.7 defensive snaps per game and lined up everywhere along the Ravens’ defensive front, from tackle to end to outside linebacker. Urban started his career in Baltimore, playing from 2014 to 2018, and re-signed with the team on a one-year deal last offseason.

With Urban re-signed and Calais Campbell set to return in 2023, the Ravens could bring back their top five defensive linemen from last year’s team. Urban and Campbell, along with Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington and rookie Travis Jones, helped hold opponents to 1.2 rushing yards before contact per carry last season, the fourth-best mark in the NFL, according to TruMedia.

The Ravens finished third in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (3.9) and seventh in run defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders, despite losing starting tackle Michael Pierce to a season-ending biceps injury in September. Pierce is also under contract next season.

Run it back 😈 — Brent Urban (@urbanlegend96) February 15, 2023

Worley, 27, missed time with a hamstring injury last year and spent much of the season on the practice squad. But he played in eight games, making one start, and finished the year with eight tackles (one for loss) and two passes defended. According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed six completions on 11 targets in coverage for 59 yards and a touchdown. Worley also played double-digit snaps on special teams in five games last season.

The legal tampering period for free agents starts March 13, while players are free to sign on March 15.