Ravens re-sign LB Kristian Welch, bolstering special teams depth

Published on: April 07, 2023 4:39 PM EDT|Updated on: April 07, 2023 5:20 PM EDT

Kristian Welch, #57 of the Baltimore Ravens, reacts after a tackle during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 17, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
The Ravens have re-signed inside linebacker Kristian Welch, his agency announced Friday on social media. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Welch, who reached free agency last month after the Ravens did not place a restricted-free-agent tender on him, has played in 43 games over three seasons in Baltimore.

The former undrafted free agent from Iowa finished second on the team in special teams snaps last season, but played just four snaps on defense. Welch has 21 tackles in his career, including three stops in 17 games last year.

Welch is the sixth player the Ravens have re-signed over the past month, joining cornerback Trayvon Mullen, long snapper Nick Moore, safety Geno Stone, running back Justice Hill and inside linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips. Moore, Stone, Hill and Phillips are, like Welch, all key contributors on special teams.

The team also signed wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

