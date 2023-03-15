Ravens re-signing CB Trayvon Mullen, cousin of QB Lamar Jackson

Published on: March 14, 2023 8:18 PM EDT|Updated on: March 14, 2023 8:48 PM EDT

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 8: Wide receiver Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders catches a first down pass in front of cornerback Trayvon Mullen #37 of the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on Jan. 8, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
One day before quarterback Lamar Jackson can start taking calls from teams about a potential megadeal, the Ravens are set to re-sign his cousin.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen will return to Baltimore on a one-year deal, according to his agent. Terms of the deal, first reported Tuesday by the NFL Network, were not disclosed.

“Baltimore know what time it is, my journey not finished,” tweeted Mullen, the first player the Ravens have signed since the NFL’s legal tampering period opened Monday.

The Ravens claimed the 2019 second-round pick in late January after he was waived by the Cowboys. Mullen — a native of Broward County, Florida, like Jackson — played in just one game for Dallas after joining the team in mid-December, making three tackles in a Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Mullen, a standout at Clemson whom the Raiders picked No. 40 overall, struggled over his three seasons with Oakland (and later Las Vegas). Foot and toe injuries limited him to five games in 2021, and the Raiders traded him to the Cardinals in August.

The 6-foot-2 Mullen appeared in eight games for Arizona last season, playing just 124 defensive snaps and giving up a passer rating of 146.2 in coverage, according to Pro Football Reference, before being released. Dallas later cut him ahead of its NFC divisional-round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

With Marcus Peters a pending free agent and nickelback Kyle Hamilton set to move to safety in 2023, the Ravens are expected to focus on the cornerback position this offseason.

