The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The NFL’s top free-agent running backs found homes quickly Monday as the Ravens stayed quiet. But in the end, they emerged Tuesday with one of the biggest names: Derrick Henry.

The long-time Tennessee Titans star, who averaged over 8 yards per carry the last time he played the Ravens, agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with $9 million guaranteed the first year, a source who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to The Baltimore Banner. He joins the NFL’s best rushing attack in 2023 and will play alongside the elusive Lamar Jackson.

Henry confirmed the news himself on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Henry, 30, has been with the Titans since they drafted him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Over eight seasons, he rushed for 9,502 yards. He has had five 1,000 rushing yards seasons, including one 2,000-yard season and is a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Ravens have not had a 1,000-yard rusher since Jackson in 2020. A Ravens running back has not rushed for 1,000 yards in a season since Mark Ingram in 2019.

Last season, Henry tied for the worst yards-per-carry of his career, finishing with 4.2. However, he still rushed for over 1,167 yards.

Henry also rushed behind a less-than-stellar offensive line. He ranked 44th of 49 qualifying running backs in yards before contact per rush (0.85) yet ranked eight in yards after contact per rush (3.32), according to Tru Media. So defenders often reach him right after he got the ball, but he still created positive plays while fighting through or around contact.

Henry can also contribute in the passing game. He caught 28 passes for 214 yards in 2023. Although his former Titans teammate Taylor Lewan said Henry does not prefer read-option and run-pass-option plays, Henry started more plays out of shotgun this past season than he has throughout his career.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

As a Raven, Henry joins a running back group that includes only Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell, who is coming back from an ACL injury. The offensive line is also a work in progress, as starters Tyler Linderbaum and veteran tackles Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses are schedule to return but both guards are expect to leave in free agency.