Ravens sign CB Ronald Darby after Marlon Humphrey surgery

The Ravens are signing cornerback Ronald Darby, adding the eight-year veteran to an inexperienced defensive back room battered with injuries. Darby signed a one-year deal worth $3.2 million, according to his agent, Tory Dandy.

Darby, 28, started all of the five games he played last season for the Broncos. His season ended after he tore his ACL in October. Darby spent most of his time at wide corner but saw snaps as a box safety, too. The Ravens are Darby’s fifth team, and something of a homecoming for him. Darby grew up in Prince George’s County and was a high school teammate of former Ravens cornerback Tavon Young.

Darby’s signing is the third recent addition to the secondary after the Ravens claimed cornerback Tae Hayes and signed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson this week.

Cornerback is the team’s most glaring issue, with Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet and Damarion “Pepe” Williams out with injuries. Then, coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday that Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey would have foot surgery.

He was blunt when asked about options for adding veteran talent at the position.

“It’s late. Most guys are on teams right now, so part of that with the guys who are veteran guys is, who’s in shape?” Harbaugh said after practice Wednesday. “Who’s been working? Who really wants to play this year? If you’re the guy that’s out and you’ve got some pedigree, you have to be in shape. You have to be ready to go. When you look at that, it’s really on those guys to be ready to play.”

Darby, whom the Ravens worked out Thursday, appears to have shown Harbaugh he’s prepared, and they will need him to be.