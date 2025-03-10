The Ravens’ biggest deal of the offseason is just about done. Now come the rest of their free-agency dominoes.

After agreeing to terms Saturday with left tackle Ronnie Stanley on a three-year, $60 million extension, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has addressed the team’s biggest question mark ahead of the start of the NFL’s new league year. The “legal tampering” period begins at noon Monday, and free agents can sign with new teams as soon as 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Ravens’ next steps are unclear, because so is their financial picture — at least publicly. According to Russell Street Report, the Ravens had about $10.5 million in salary cap space before agreeing to terms with Stanley, and the full details of his new contract have not been released.

Here’s how Stanley’s deal, which reportedly guarantees $44 million over its first two years, could land on the team’s books. The Ravens were already saddled with $8.2 million in “dead money” from Stanley’s previous contract after he agreed to a restructure last offseason.

The structure of a potential deal for Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who's agreed to terms on a three-year, $60 million extension. (Spotrac)

If Stanley’s 2025 cap hit ultimately exceeds the Ravens’ available budget, they will need to be compliant with the NFL’s $279.2 million salary cap by Wednesday afternoon. The Ravens also have $2.1 million in carryover cap space from last season, effectively giving them a $281.3 million cap for 2025. But without much spending power, the Ravens could be quiet in the first wave of free agency. Expect frugality, not fireworks.

With DeCosta needing about $3 million in cap space to pay for the team’s next draft class, here’s how the Ravens can continue to build a Super Bowl-caliber roster over the next month by focusing on their own. (Note: Cap projections are estimates and contingent on Stanley’s projected deal.)

1. Designate S Marcus Williams with a post-June 1 release

Marcus Williams celebrates a fumble recovery against the Dallas Cowboys. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Williams was originally under contract through 2026, but a disastrous 2024 season, along with the emergence of safety Ar’Darius Washington, torpedoed any chance he had of sticking around. The Ravens created $9.9 million in 2025 cap space when they reworked his deal in January, and with a post-June 1 release, they’d free up another $2.1 million in space on June 2.

Kicker Justin Tucker, whom the NFL is investigating in the wake of The Banner’s reporting on 16 massage therapists from Baltimore-area spas who’ve accused him of sexual misconduct, could be the Ravens’ other post-June 1 release. (Tucker has denied the allegations.) With the designation, the team would create $4.2 million in space in early June while taking on $2.9 million in 2025 dead money, plus another $4.6 million in 2026 dead money.

Cap projection: $278.0 million ($3.3 million in space)

2. Release CB Arthur Maulet

Cornerback Arthur Maulet watches teammates run drills during practice last May. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Maulet turns 32 in July and is coming off a season in which calf and knee injuries limited him to just three games and 72 defensive snaps. The Ravens would save $2.3 million in cap space by cutting the slot corner.

Cap projection: $275.7 million ($5.6 million in space)

3. Restructure QB Lamar Jackson’s contract

Quarterback Lamar Jackson leaves the field after the Buffalo Bills defeated the Ravens 27-25 in the AFC divisional round.

The Ravens are expected to do something with Jackson’s contract this offseason. His cap hit will jump from $43.7 million in 2025 to $74.7 million in 2026 and hold there in 2027.

That could use some smoothing out. If the Ravens are keen on hammering out a new deal, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s historic new extension — a six-year, $330 million contract through the 2030 season that includes $250 million guaranteed — gives Jackson a benchmark to hit in offseason negotiations.

But finalizing another deal with the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, as DeCosta has learned over the years, could take some time. If the Ravens need immediate cap relief, they could restructure Jackson’s contract, converting part or all of his 2025 salary ($20.3 million) into a prorated signing bonus over the life of the contract. In this case, knowing how much space they’d need for their small-ticket acquisitions, the Ravens could create $12.8 million in cap space with a simple restructure.

Cap projection: $262.9 million ($18.4 million in space)

4. Re-sign FB Patrick Ricard, ILB Malik Harrison, ILB Chris Board and CB Tre’Davious White

Fullback Patrick Ricard (42) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The Ravens need to round out their roster with veteran depth and special teams help. A handful of short-term deals for this group could cost about $10 million against the cap.

Ricard, 30, earned All-Pro honors for the second straight season under offensive coordinator Todd Monken after turning into running back Derrick Henry’s chief escort. A powerful run blocker and dependable pass blocker, Ricard has said he wants to retire with the Ravens. His last three-year deal averaged about $3.8 million annually.

Harrison, 27, finished with 54 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in 2024, all career highs. He also finished second on the team in special teams snaps despite missing two games because of a groin injury. The Ravens will need another early-down presence alongside Roquan Smith if Trenton Simpson struggles again in Year 3. Harrison can fill that role as an off-ball linebacker and help stop the run as an edge defender. According to Spotrac , his projected market value is $2.3 million.

Board, 29, led the Ravens in special teams snaps and contributed on passing downs after Simpson’s midseason demotion. He finished with 30 tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit. According to Spotrac , his projected market value is $1.9 million.

White, 30, found a role in Baltimore last season after the Los Angeles Rams dealt him at the trade deadline. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed 11 catches on 18 targets for 110 yards in his nine games with the Ravens, including the playoffs. White’s best years are behind him, and his special teams value is limited, but he can help provide depth at outside corner. According to Spotrac , his projected market value is $1.4 million.

Cap projection: $272.9 million ($8.4 million in space)

5. Sign WR Tylan Wallace to a four-year-player qualifying contract

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) takes selfies with fans as the Baltimore Ravens prepare to host the Cleveland Browns. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

When the Ravens re-signed Harrison last year, he got a $2.7 million deal — but the cap hit was just $1.3 million. Under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, teams can designate a player (or two players) who has been under contract for the prior four seasons to be signed and reduce the cap hit of his base salary by up to $1.45 million.

Wallace profiles as a “veteran salary benefit” candidate this year. A one-year, $2.85 million qualifying contract, for instance, might count only $1.4 million against the cap. The former fourth-round pick showed his value in 2024, finishing with 11 catches on 12 targets for 193 yards and a touchdown, all career highs. Wallace was also fifth on the team in special teams snaps.

Cap projection: $274.3 million ($7 million in space)

6. Sign S Ar’Darius Washington to contract extension

Safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Akins (88). (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The Ravens have a little more time to figure out a way forward with Washington, a restricted free agent.

If he receives a qualifying offer from the Ravens — almost certainly a one-year tender worth $3.3 million or a one-year tender worth $5.3 million — he would have until April 18 to sign an offer sheet from another team. If Washington signs an offer sheet, the Ravens would have until April 23 to exercise their right of first refusal and match the offer. (The $5.3 million tender would likely not be matched, as the interested team would also have to forfeit a second-round draft pick as compensation for signing Washington. The $3.3 million tender would have no draft pick compensation.)

Washington, 25, shined last season, starting 10 games and appearing in all 17. He had two interceptions, eight passes defended, a sack and a forced fumble and helped stabilize the Ravens’ secondary after taking over for Williams in November. A multiyear contract extension would be relatively modest, given his limited track record, and DeCosta could structure the deal so that Washington’s 2025 cap hit is around $4 million.

Cap projection: $278.3 million ($3 million in space)