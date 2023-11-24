Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley, WR Zay Flowers expect to play vs. Chargers; WR Odell Beckham Jr. uncertain

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers said Friday that they expect to play Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers despite being limited this week by injuries.

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., meanwhile, called himself a “game-time decision” but expressed optimism that he would be able to play through a shoulder injury.

Stanley left the Ravens’ Nov. 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns with a knee injury and missed all of last week, including the Nov. 16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, when Patrick Mekari again filled in. Stanley was a limited participant in his return to practice Wednesday and participated fully Thursday.

“I look at it as a blessing to have things like that [the injury] happen to me, and then look at it and nothing major has come out of it,” said Stanley, who has missed significant stretches of the past three seasons with ankle injuries. “It’s a blessing for me. I’ve been down the other road before, so definitely looking on the positive side.”

Flowers (hip) was limited in practice Wednesday and missed practice Thursday, but he said after practicing Friday that he “had to take a little break.”

“I feel good,” he said. “I’m ready to go. I feel great.” Asked whether he expected to play, he joked: “That wasn’t even a question.”

Beckham hurt his shoulder late in the Ravens’ win over Cincinnati, when he had four catches for a season-high 116 yards. He missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday.

“I’m trying my best in each and every way,” Beckham said. “I won’t say that it’ll be pain-free, but I’m definitely [trying to] find a way to do what I can for the people in this locker room, this team and find a way to help us get another win.”

Rashod Bateman (foot) and Devin Duvernay (knee) were both limited Wednesday before bouncing back Thursday, but Harbaugh said after practice Friday that he wasn’t concerned about the state of the team’s wide receivers: “I feel very good about the health of the guys. We should be in good shape.”

The Ravens’ biggest question mark is cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who injured his calf against Cleveland, sat out all of last week and was limited Wednesday and Thursday. The team has its bye next week, but Harbaugh said Wednesday that the Ravens would “try to get everybody to the game that we can, and we’ll see how that goes.”