A shoulder injury is expected to sideline Ravens rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. until training camp, coach John Harbaugh said Sunday.

Jones, a third-round pick who played offensive tackle at LSU but could move to guard in Baltimore, was limited to observing the Ravens’ offense during Sunday’s rookie minicamp practice. Harbaugh said he’ll likely miss organized team activities, which start in late May, and mandatory minicamp, which runs from June 17-19.

Training camp typically opens in late July. Harbaugh said the Ravens would be comfortable waiting until Jones, who could challenge for a starting job as a rookie, is “totally ready.”

“It’s going to be a little while,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t think it’s going to clear up now. You’ll probably be looking at training camp, maybe earlier, but we just have to see how he goes. He’s not going to practice in the immediate future.”

Jones made 36 starts over three years at LSU, missing just one game, in October 2023, because of a sprained ankle. He was not made available to reporters after Sunday’s practice.

Jones is one of four offensive linemen the Ravens have added since the draft. On Saturday, the team agreed to terms on a one-year deal with swing tackle Joe Noteboom, which Harbaugh called a “really big signing for us.” Noteboom, 29, played primarily left tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, starting 35 games overall in seven seasons, but he also has experience at right tackle and at guard.

The Ravens were in the market for a versatile offensive lineman after losing starting left guard Patrick Mekari and backup tackle Josh Jones in free agency.

“To get Joseph Noteboom in here — a veteran, talented guy, played both sides — really, to focus probably as a swing tackle as much as anything for us, that’s kind of where we really need that veteran presence, is a swing tackle,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh also said Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers avoided surgery on the injured right knee that knocked him out of the Ravens’ playoff run last season. Harbaugh said at the team’s season-ending news conference in January that the Ravens hadn’t determined whether Flowers needed an operation.

“Actually, he was doing a little dance in the weight room this last week and said he’s feeling great, his knee’s back,” Harbaugh said. “He did it with rehab.”

Rookie Tyler Loop kicks during practice Sunday in Owings Mills. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Extra points