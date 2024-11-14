Roquan Smith is getting back the $16,883 the NFL fined him for unnecessary roughness after the Ravens’ Week 7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The tackle came in the fourth quarter of the 41-31 win, and Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin dislocated his ankle on the play. Smith tackled him from behind, and it looked as if his weight fell on Godwin’s lower body.

In the week after the game, Smith said he never goes into a game with the intention of hurting someone and wished Godwin, who had to have surgery, a speedy recovery.

The play was not flagged, but conversations on social media stirred up after the game, calling it out as an example of a hip-drop tackle. After reviewing the play, the league fined Smith. According to the NFL, a hip-drop tackle occurs when “a defender wraps up a ball carrier and rotates or swivels his hips, unweighting himself and dropping onto [the] ball carrier’s legs during the tackle.”

Smith did not agree, and coach John Harbaugh also defended him, saying the All-Pro linebacker plays by the rules and wouldn’t purposefully hurt someone.

Smith appealed the fine, and NFL hearing officer Jordy Nelson accepted his appeal.

“It was a clean tackle,” Smith said. “It was just on ‘Monday Night Football,’ the entire world is watching and, hey, it may look like something, but it wasn’t. That was clear that it wasn’t.”