After tough defeats, it can be comforting for NFL players to lose themselves in something else. A video game. A massage. Or perhaps a teammate’s fashion sense at a Halloween party.

Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith took inspiration from quarterback Lamar Jackson’s GQ photo shoot, paying tribute to one shot from the magazine spread that shows Jackson dressed in an all-white look while jumping rope.

Since this is GQ, Jackson isn’t wearing any old clothes. He’s got on a mesh jersey by ERL (available on Bergdorf Goodman for $275), pants by Bode, shoes that are a collaboration between Bode Rec. and Nike, and socks by Nice Laundry, according to the magazine.

Smith even wore jewelry similar to Jackson’s.

The costume drew rave reviews from the quarterback, who laughed at Smith’s flawless replication of the outfit on his Instagram story. “Crushed me,” Jackson wrote, adding that Smith “won trick or treat fit for the yr [year].”

The Ravens, who fell to the Cleveland Browns, 29-24, on Sunday, will need a better look in Week 9 when they host the Denver Broncos.