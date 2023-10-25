Inside linebacker Roquan Smith was one of three Ravens missing at practice Wednesday, while wide receiver Tylan Wallace has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Smith, who played 67 of 75 defensive snaps in the Ravens’ win Sunday over the Detroit Lions and spoke to reporters afterward, had not missed a day of practice this season. The Ravens announced he missed practice because of a shoulder injury.

Also absent were rookie running back Keaton Mitchell, who left Sunday’s win with a hamstring injury, and safety Marcus Williams, who left the Week 6 win over the Tennessee Titans with a hamstring injury and has yet to return to practice.

Wallace, who was placed on injured reserve in late September after injuring his hamstring in Week 3, started his 21-day window to return to the active roster. He was a full participant at practice. If the Ravens don’t activate him after three weeks, Wallace would revert to season-ending IR.

Cornerback Kevon Seymour, who missed all of last week with an ankle injury, was also back at practice and participated in a limited capacity.

Meanwhile, the Ravens’ Week 8 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, announced Kyler Murray was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Kyler Murray, Full Participant. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 25, 2023

It was the first time the starting quarterback has been a full participant this season. While healing from an ACL tear, Murray was on the physically unable to perform list until Week 7. He participated in a limited capacity in all three practices before being ruled out for the game.

Josh Dobbs has been playing in Murray’s absence, and the Cardinals are 1-6 with him at the helm.

In addition to Murray, offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum, who was out with a hand injury, returned to practice. Meanwhile, cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), wide receiver Zach Pascal (neck) and safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) were limited participants.