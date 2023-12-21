Running his hand gently over the velvet “Versace,” Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike admired the personalized robe that was waiting at his locker after practice.

It has the name “Versace” printed and striped in alternating black and gray, a sash and cuffs with the company’s head-of-Medusa logo and black and gold Barocco pattern of acanthus leaves, and Madubuike’s nickname, “BEEKS,” printed in gold on the back. The robe was packaged in a black box with “Versace” printed in gold on top, a ribbon wrapped around it and no label naming the gift giver.

An identical box sat in the locker of every defensive player on the Ravens’ active roster — and off it. From stars such as Kyle “KHAM” Hamilton to practice squad players such as Andrew “DREW” Adams, every member of the defense received a robe with his nickname on the back.

The volume in the room rose as more defensive players entered and discovered the gifts waiting for them. They started to guess who it was from. Then quarterback Lamar Jackson came running over yelling the word “Versace” repeatedly.

“Was it you?” players questioned. But then why didn’t the whole team have one?

Eventually, people figured out it was veteran linebacker Roquan Smith, the leader of every pregame huddle and the quarterback of the defense, who was playing Secret Santa.

Smith, who came to the Ravens last year from the Chicago Bears in what coach John Harbaugh deemed one of the best trades in Ravens history, wanted to do something for the guys who have helped make Baltimore home.

“It’s obviously a very close group; just care a lot about these guys, so just wanted to do something that guys will cherish and remember,” Smith said.

He started researching ideas — fellow inside linebacker and next-door-locker-neighbor Patrick Queen was in on it — and stumbled upon the personalized Versace robes. He thought, “The guys would truly love that.”

He sent a rep to the store to check out the robes and finalize the details. The nearest location is in McLean, Virginia, outside Washington, according to Versace’s website. Then he talked to the equipment staff about when to deliver the gifts. He decided Thursday was the day because players are in and out on Fridays, and he chose to leave the sender anonymous.

He was right about his teammates loving the robes. He said their excitement was obvious when he got back to the locker room. However, he scoffed at the idea that they were from Jackson (“It’s Lamar to the entire defense, right?” he said with a sarcastic laugh).

When he thought of “the entire defense,” it never crossed Smith’s mind who should and shouldn’t get a robe.

“Every single man [gets one],” Smith said. “We’re all one unit at the end of the day, irregardless if it’s practice squad, IR, whatever the case may be, you’re part of the team, you’re part of the defense in a sense. I have utmost respect for every single person in here and what they do.”

Smith also got himself a robe labeled “Ro.”

“I’m not gonna have the guys with one and then I don’t even have one for myself,” Smith said. “So I said I’ll get myself one, as well, treat myself a little bit.”

Any Ravens fans who want to swap their purple camo for a custom Versace robe can order one here.

Injury updates

In more positive news for the Ravens, multiple players who were missing at practice Wednesday returned Thursday. Wide receiver Zay Flowers, cornerback Ronald Darby and right tackle Morgan Moses participated.

Flowers had been dealing with foot soreness, according to The Athletic, but Harbaugh said Wednesday there were no concerns about his availability for Monday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Flowers had only one catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars but has been one of the team’s most reliable receivers.

Moses has dealt with a shoulder injury all season but played through it against the Jaguars. Moses and veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who has also been dealing with injury, have been rotating with Daniel Faalele and Patrick Mekari in recent games. Stanley was at practice Wednesday but not Thursday.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who appeared to injure his knee against the Jaguars, was absent, as was cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who entered concussion protocol after the game.