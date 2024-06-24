With the Ravens’ organized team activities and mandatory minicamp fading in the rearview mirror, and the start of training camp still weeks away, there’s not a lot happening in Owings Mills.

What better time, then, to review the roster? Here’s how all 91 players fared this spring and where they stand as camp approaches.

Offense

QB Lamar Jackson: The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player looked like himself this offseason — just slimmer and more active before the snap. It’ll be a while before the consequences of those changes become apparent.

QB Josh Johnson: It’s hard to believe he turned 38 last month; quarterbacks coach Tee Martin said the longtime journeyman is “aging backwards.” Johnson was his usual steady self in practice, but he’s attempted two passes over the past two seasons, and none last year.

QB Devin Leary: Along with fellow rookie Emory Jones, the sixth-round pick didn’t get a lot of snaps in minicamp. There’s no question Leary can “spin the ball,” as Jackson put it. But, as he’s figuring out the throws he can make, he’ll need a softer touch at times.

QB Emory Jones: The undrafted rookie could be a practice squad option if Leary makes the 53-man roster. Over Emory’s six college seasons — four at Florida and one apiece at Arizona State and Cincinnati — he was a dangerous runner (1,583 total yards, 4.4 per carry).

RB Derrick Henry: Running backs coach Willie Taggart acknowledged he had some initial concerns about Henry’s fit in the Ravens’ shotgun-heavy offense after years in the Tennessee Titans’ under-center schemes, but those faded quickly. “It’s really impressive for a guy that size to move the way he does,” he said.

RB Justice Hill: Should be a strong change-of-pace option next to Henry and a valuable third-down back. Hill had a career-high 206 receiving yards and his first touchdown catch last season.

RB Keaton Mitchell: Not expected to complete his knee rehabilitation in time for training camp. Coach John Harbaugh said the speedster, who watched some offseason practices from the sideline, is expected to be cleared “sometime during the season.”

RB Rasheen Ali: The fifth-round pick showed good hands out of the backfield and burst between the tackles. The preseason will be the best test of Ali’s ball security, a weakness in college.

RB Owen Wright: The Bethesda native spent his rookie season on the Ravens practice squad and got eight special teams snaps in the win over the Arizona Cardinals. Wright should get another look at the practice squad this year.

RB Chris Collier: Harbaugh said the undrafted rookie, who starred at Division II Lock Haven, “came out here and looked like he belonged” at rookie minicamp.

FB Patrick Ricard: The Ravens offense was better last year when Ricard was on the field, and there’s no indication his role will be diminished in 2024. “He played a lot, and I think it’s going to be the same thing this year,” Harbaugh said. “You’ve got a good football player; you have to put him out there.”

WR Zay Flowers: Followed his gutting goal-line fumble in the AFC championship game with a couple of drops in offseason practices. Flowers, who led the Ravens in receiving yards as a rookie, is still expected to take another step forward in his second year in the offense and with Jackson. Wide receivers coach Greg Lewis commended him for his leadership with the position’s younger players.

WR Rashod Bateman: Could be the offense’s most scrutinized piece in training camp, even after signing his extension through the 2026 season. Bateman’s routes have an uncommon fluidity, but that hasn’t always translated to targets. He was quiet for the first two days of minicamp before heating up during a more relaxed Day 3.

WR Nelson Agholor: His connection with Jackson should be stronger after a solid debut season in Baltimore (35 catches for 381 yards and four touchdowns). Agholor’s behind-the-scenes work, from reviewing plays on tablets during practice to working out with teammates away from the facility, is an asset at age 31.

Fourth-round draft pick Devontez Walker has flashed his speed early in his Ravens career. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

WR Devontez Walker: The fourth-round pick was probably the Ravens’ most explosive and most targeted downfield threat in offseason practices. Walker has the speed to beat one-on-one coverage on vertical routes.

WR Tylan Wallace: Had an encouraging minicamp, including a couple of tough catches over the middle that eased the sting of some dropped passes. Wallace’s value on coverage teams is clear — when healthy, he typically played over half of the Ravens’ special teams snaps last year — and should help him stay on the right side of the roster bubble.

WR Deonte Harty: Missed all of OTAs and minicamp while attending to personal matters. The Baltimore native should be in the mix for the Ravens’ return jobs, but more consistent production as a receiver (163 receiving yards since 2022) would help Harty’s case for a spot on the team.

WR Malik Cunningham: Wasn’t a full-time wide receiver until this spring, but it was hard to tell at minicamp. Harbaugh called Cunningham “kind of a natural” out wide. The former Louisville quarterback seemed to improve each week, flashing soft hands and a knack for getting open. If he can get open when the pads come on, Cunningham will have a shot at making the team.

WR Sean Ryan: Spent his rookie season on the practice squad and could be a dark horse for a roster spot with a strong training camp. At 6 foot 3 and 200 pounds, he’s the biggest target among the Ravens’ returning wide receivers. That size came in handy on a few red-zone targets in minicamp.

WR Dayton Wade: The undrafted rookie earned a shoutout from Ricard on the “Green Light With Chris Long” podcast after a strong showing in OTAs. Wade’s minicamp performance was quieter, but his production at Ole Miss last season (55 catches for 830 yards and four touchdowns) speaks for itself.

WR Isaiah Washington: The undrafted rookie made a couple of impressive catches that highlighted his big frame (6-2, 206 pounds). Washington didn’t dazzle at Rutgers last season (25 catches for 321 yards and a touchdown) but could fight for a practice squad spot.

WR Tayvion Robinson: The undrafted rookie from Kentucky had a quiet spring.

WR/TE Qadir Ismail: The son of former Ravens wide receiver Qadry Ismail “really looked good” at the end of minicamp, Harbaugh said. The 6-6, 215-pound Ismail, undrafted out of Samford, could see more time at tight end in camp as he bids for a practice squad spot.

Tight end Mark Andrews has caught 381 passes in 87 career games. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

TE Mark Andrews: After missing half of last season with a leg and ankle injury, the three-time Pro Bowl pick looked like he was back to full strength. Andrews had dominant stretches in minicamp.

TE Isaiah Likely: Had a couple of the best catches of minicamp, carrying over his momentum from his strong second half last season. Likely said the game is “definitely slowing down,” and it shows. If he continues his development as a blocker, an offseason focus, he’ll be even harder to game-plan against.

TE Charlie Kolar: Bulked up again this offseason — Harbaugh has said the 6-6 Kolar is up to 270-plus pounds — but showed in minicamp that he can still be a reliable target over the middle. “He wants to be great at everything,” Andrews said. “And he loves blocking. He loves hitting people, and he loves being versatile.”

TE Scotty Washington: The Washington native joined the Ravens practice squad in November, after Andrews went down. Washington, who’s spent time with four organizations since 2020, has good height (6-5) and had a nice leaping grab in minicamp.

TE Riley Sharp: The undrafted rookie is 26, just two years younger than Andrews, but he has played the position for less than two years. Sharp took a two-year Mormon mission before enrolling at Oregon State in 2018, and he played linebacker until moving to tight end before his final season with the Beavers.

TE Mike Rigerman: The undrafted rookie from Division II Findlay had a nice catch-and-run in one minicamp practice. Like Washington and Sharp, he’ll be in the mix for a practice squad spot.

OT Ronnie Stanley: Said he feels “like I’m as strong and as quick and as athletic as I’ve ever been.” Stanley struck the same tone last offseason, only for more ankle troubles to turn his 2023 into an adventure.

OT Daniel Faalele: Offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris said Faalele “is becoming more of a good football player,” in part because he’s more comfortable with his mammoth frame. He also called Faalele “a work in progress.” The right tackle occasionally lined up at right guard in minicamp, renewing an experiment the Ravens had seemed to ditch after his struggles inside last offseason.

OT Roger Rosengarten: D’Alessandris said the second-round pick is “eager, he hustles, he gives good effort, he plays to succeed,” and he was eager to see how the rookie responded to adversity. In minicamp, Rosengarten had some tough repetitions against second- and third-string edge rushers. He’ll need to raise his game in training camp.

OT Julian Pearl: The undrafted rookie from Illinois was considered a potential late-round pick. Pearl has good size (6-6, 313 pounds) and experience at left and right tackle.

OT Darrell Simpson: The undrafted rookie started his career at Oklahoma before finishing at Tulsa. At 6-6, 335 pounds, he’s the Ravens’ second-heaviest tackle, behind Faalele.

G Ben Cleveland: Has starting experience at right guard, but if the Ravens’ snap distributions in minicamp were any indication of the team’s pecking order, he’s not exactly the prohibitive favorite there. “When Ben’s had his opportunities to start, he’s produced and done well,” D’Alessandris said. But he added: “It has to be earned, right? It’s earned based on play production.”

G Andrew Vorhees: The favorite to start at left guard. Vorhees has an impressive build (6-6, 310 pounds) and looks fully recovered from the torn ACL that wiped out his rookie year. “From Day 1 to where he is today, he’ll continue to grow, and with experience and confidence, which he’s growing every day with it,” D’Alessandris said.

G Sala Aumavae-Laulu: Will enter his second camp with a lower profile a year after being the Ravens’ surprise first-string left guard. Aumavae-Laulu, who played tackle at Oregon, should be better prepared for the rigors of the job inside.

G Tashawn Manning: Spent his rookie season on the Ravens practice squad, and could be a favorite to make it back there.

G TyKeem Doss: Another returning second-year practice squad player.

G Corey Bullock: The undrafted rookie and Accokeek native graded out well in pass protection in his lone season at Maryland, according to Pro Football Focus.

C/G Darrian Dalcourt: The undrafted rookie and Havre de Grace native struggled with injuries at Alabama but was a two-year starter at center before moving to right guard last season.

The Ravens find Patrick Mekari’s versatility on the offensive line useful. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

OL Patrick Mekari: Reliable and versatile enough to play basically anywhere up front, but the Ravens seem to prefer having him as the line’s insurance policy. “It’s not that he can’t start. It’s just that we see the versatility and the benefit of that opportunity,” D’Alessandris said.

OL Josh Jones: Has starting experience at guard and tackle, and lined up at both spots in minicamp. Harbaugh compared Jones to Josh Simpson, who arrived in Baltimore in 2022 with his career at a crossroads. “He was determined to get better, and he did. I feel like Josh is kind of in that same place. He’s a talented guy.”

C Tyler Linderbaum: Was one of the NFL’s best centers last season, and will now take on a greater burden with the uncertainty at both guard spots. “It’s collaboration between all of them up front with their communication,” D’Alessandris said. “Those guards have to be able to help Tyler, too.”

C Nick Samac: The seventh-round pick broke his leg in November and missed stretches of offseason practices. General manager Eric DeCosta called him “very athletic,” “very, very intelligent” and capable of developing into a guard.

Defense

DL Justin Madubuike: The All-Pro was his usual disruptive, energetic self at minicamp. Madubuike improved every year under former Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, now the Miami Dolphins’ defensive coordinator. How will he fare under first-year defensive line coach Dennis Johnson?

DL Michael Pierce: Was mostly a spectator at OTAs before suiting up for two minicamp practices. At age 31, more could be less for Pierce this season; his 640 defensive snaps last year were a career high.

The Ravens are hoping for a bounce-back season from defensive lineman Broderick Washington. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

DL Broderick Washington: Showed improvement as a pass rusher in offseason practices. Washington’s one of the hardest-working players on the team and could be in line for a bounce-back season.

DL Travis Jones: One of the strongest players on the roster. Jones has just 2.5 sacks over his first two seasons, but defensive linemen typically break out in Year 3 or Year 4. “He wants it just as bad as anybody you’d be around,” Johnson said. “You want to talk about attention to detail, that’s how he approaches every day.”

DL Brent Urban: Still a reliable presence inside, even at age 33. Urban set career highs for sacks (three) and tackles for loss (five) last season, and also defended two passes.

DL Rayshad Nichols: Spent the past two seasons on the Ravens practice squad but missed OTAs and minicamp.

DL Josh Tupou: Signed with the Ravens in late May. Tupou appeared in 14 games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals and could be a dark-horse contender for a roster spot up front.

DL Deadrin Senat: Also signed with the Ravens in late May. Senat has played 37 games over his career and could challenge for a practice squad spot.

DL Tramel Walthour: The undrafted rookie had two career sacks at Georgia but played over 270 defensive snaps each of the past three seasons.

DL C.J. Ravenell: The undrafted rookie from Division II Missouri Western would be just the third player in NFL history with “Raven” in his name, according to Pro Football Reference. Safety Raven Greene played for the Green Bay Packers from 2018 to 2020, and end Bob Ravensberg for the Chicago Cardinals from 1948 to 1949.

OLB Odafe Oweh: Oweh adds something to his pass rush tool kit every year. DeCosta downplayed his low sack numbers (five in 2023) at the NFL scouting combine — “We prefer to look at pressures and disruptions and their ability to affect the game” — but another offseason of growth should help him convert more pressures into sacks. Kyle Van Noy said he expects Oweh “to bounce off the charts this year.”

OLB Kyle Van Noy: Set a career high with nine sacks last season, a breakout he attributed in part to specialization. “I’ve been asked to do a lot [in my career], and I think that may have hindered some things because I wasn’t able to focus on pass rush or covering people,” he said. “Last year was just all pass rush. So I’m expecting big things from myself, and hopefully you guys are, too.”

OLB Tavius Robinson: At 6-6 and a well-built 258 pounds, he passes the get-off-the-bus test. Robinson’s high-effort approach gives him a high floor as a run defender and pass rusher, and he’s primed to build on a solid rookie season. “Honestly, [he’s] getting better every day,” Van Noy said. “I know that’s cliché to say, but he’s honestly getting better each and every day. He’s doing the right things.”

OLB David Ojabo: Was limited to positional drills this offseason as he recovers from a torn ACL. Harbaugh said Ojabo’s expected to be cleared for team drills at some point in training camp.

OLB Adisa Isaac: Missed all of OTAs and mandatory minicamp with a hamstring injury suffered at rookie minicamp. The third-round pick was healthy enough to participate in conditioning drills and should be ready for training camp.

OLB Malik Hamm: The Baltimore native had some good reps in minicamp and will enter training camp on the roster bubble. Hamm, who missed his rookie season with an ankle injury, looks stronger than he did last offseason.

OLB Joe Evans: The undrafted rookie, who during the predraft process was considered a potential defense-to-offense prospect, is sticking at edge rusher for now. Evans is undersized (6-1, 246 pounds) but finished his Iowa career with 28 career sacks, fourth most in program history. He had some strong stretches at minicamp and looks like a potential practice squad player.

ILB Roquan Smith: The All-Pro was a fixture at OTAs and minicamp, with his voice always cutting through the noise in practice. Smith said he was planning on spending part of the team’s summer break on a trip with Trenton Simpson, his new running mate. “Once you understand an individual, you’re able to get closer with him, and being able to understand a person, that makes him lean on you a little bit more,” he said.

Inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (above) is a new running mate for All-Pro Roquan Smith. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

ILB Trenton Simpson: Looked comfortable in pass defense, whether it was passing off players in zone coverage or running with tight ends in man coverage. Harbaugh said Simpson is a “quick learner” who “knows what he’s doing out there. The next step will be training camp, preseason games and on from there.”

ILB Chris Board: Should make the roster based on his special teams credentials alone. Board also has plenty of experience on defense, though he played just one defensive snap for the New England Patriots in 17 games last season.

ILB Josh Ross: Has played five games over his first two years in Baltimore, appearing exclusively on special teams. Ross made the team as a rookie but was a practice squad player last year. Could the NFL’s new kickoff rules — and the Ravens’ interest in fortifying their coverage teams — boost his chances of returning to the 53-man roster?

ILB Yvandy Rigby: The undrafted rookie, who missed most of the team’s OTAs, had 150 tackles over his final two seasons at Temple.

ILB Deion Jennings: The undrafted rookie, who had 94 tackles last season at Rutgers, should contend for a practice squad spot, along with Rigby.

LB Malik Harrison: One of the Ravens’ most versatile and underrated defenders. Harrison came to Baltimore as a thumping inside linebacker, played almost exclusively on the edge last season and picked off a pass from Johnson over the middle in OTAs.

CB Marlon Humphrey: Missed most of OTAs and minicamp with what Harbaugh said were “just nagging things.” On his podcast, Humphrey called his absences “vet rest days” and joked that he’s “kind of on the NBA routine sometimes.” He should be ready for training camp, where his injury troubles started last year.

CB Brandon Stephens: Showed up for some OTAs and minicamp despite entering the final year of his rookie deal without a contract extension. Stephens, who has safety experience, is expected to line up again at outside cornerback this season, but he said Ravens coaches “know they can plug me in anywhere if need be.”

CB Nate Wiggins: The first-round pick wasn’t targeted often at OTAs or minicamp. Wiggins’ speed stands out to everyone who plays with him. So does his mentality. “He’s doing a great job in the meeting rooms, asking the right questions, always trying to learn,” Stephens said. “You can tell he’s kind of hard on himself, but you like to see that with the young guys.”

CB Arthur Maulet: Was one of the stars of minicamp, where he had an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Maulet should again be near the front of the line to earn snaps in the slot.

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis: Had a productive offseason, including an interception in OTAs and solid coverage in minicamp. Injuries have limited Armour-Davis to 12 games over his two seasons in Baltimore, but with his size (6-1, 197 pounds) and speed (4.39-second 40-yard dash), his potential is more intriguing than that of a typical reserve cornerback.

CB Damarion “Pepe” Williams: Will enter training camp on the roster bubble after missing all but one game last season while recovering from two ankle operations. Williams had an interception at OTAs, but his hopes of making the team could hinge on his special teams contributions.

Cornerbacks T.J. Tampa Jr. (left), Nate Wiggins (center) and Ka’dar Hollman are new additions to the roster. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

CB T.J. Tampa: The fourth-round pick had regular battles with Walker, who often tested Tampa’s long speed on vertical routes, the most glaring hole in his predraft profile. Each rookie won his share of targets.

CB Trayvon Mullen: The former second-round pick missed last season with a toe injury. Mullen is a long shot to make the roster, but injuries at the position always tend to create opportunities. His tight coverage on a deep throw against Bateman led to an incompletion in minicamp.

CB Ka’dar Hollman: Signed with the Ravens in March after playing 17 games last season for the Houston Texans. Hollman had an interception in minicamp.

CB Christian Matthew: Joined the Ravens practice squad in mid-January but missed most of OTAs and minicamp.

CB Bump Cooper Jr.: The undrafted rookie from Oregon State had an interception against Leary in minicamp.

DB Tre Swilling: Spent most of last season on the Ravens practice squad and has seemingly switched from cornerback to safety. Swilling was especially disruptive during one practice in OTAs and could factor into the battle for snaps as the Ravens’ third safety.

S Kyle Hamilton: Missed most of OTAs and minicamp while recovering from a minor elbow operation. Harbaugh indicated that the All-Pro had small fragments of bone or cartilage that had broken off inside the joint and needed to be removed. Hamilton, whom defensive coordinator Zach Orr called “the ultimate chess piece,” is expected to be ready for training camp.

S Marcus Williams: One of the Ravens’ most vocal and active defensive backs in minicamp. Just don’t ask Williams about his injuries, which have limited him to 22 games over the past two seasons and diminished his effectiveness last year. “When you ask about injuries, I’m going to tell you the same thing,” he said. “I’ve been me. This is me. I’m just going to continue to get better.”

S Ar’Darius Washington: Missed most of last year with a chest injury, but Harbaugh said he’s “looked great in practice.” Washington played significant snaps early last season and will likely enter training camp as the team’s top option at safety after Hamilton and Williams.

S Sanoussi Kane: The seventh-round pick had a couple of interceptions at OTAs, but his early role in Baltimore will likely have to come on special teams.

S Beau Brade: The Maryland product and Clarksville native missed OTAs with an ankle injury but returned for minicamp. Brade was considered a potential Day 3 pick before going undrafted.

S Jordan Toles: The Morgan State product and Baltimore native had an interception at OTAs. Like Brade and Kane, Toles could vie for a roster spot. All three could end up on the practice squad, too, especially if the Ravens bring in a free-agent safety.

Specialists

K Justin Tucker: Packed on a few pounds of muscle and watched XFL film in preparation for the NFL’s new kickoffs. Tucker might not be the athlete that Jordan Stout is, but his ability to drop high-arcing kicks close to the goal line is an asset. “I want to be out there,” he said. “Any chance I get to be on the field, I’m living out my childhood dream. Whenever, wherever that is, I’m going to make sure I’m ready to go and put the best product on the field that I possibly can.”

P Jordan Stout: With his experience kicking off for Penn State, as well as his open-field speed, he could be a contender for the new kickoff gig. As a punter, Stout seemed to turn a corner over the second half of last season, when he was one of the NFL’s more consistent performers.

LS Nick Moore: The 2022 All-Pro is back after missing last season with a torn Achilles tendon.

LS Randen Plattner: The undrafted rookie appeared in 62 games for Kansas State.