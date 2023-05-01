As general manager Eric DeCosta considered the state of the Ravens’ roster Saturday, he liked the way it looked. It wasn’t a perfect team, not on paper. But in April, whose is?

“We don’t see a lot of big, glaring holes,” DeCosta said as the Ravens wrapped up their draft, “and we have solutions as well still out there in free agency, potentially.”

The hardest work of the offseason is behind the Ravens: Lamar Jackson is staying in Baltimore for the long term. Now comes the smaller-scale work: Patching holes in the roster. The front office is expected to resume its offseason spending after Monday, the last day that free-agent signings factor into the NFL’s compensatory-pick formula.

Here’s where the Ravens’ roster stands after the draft.

Quarterback

Starter: Lamar Jackson

Backup: Tyler Huntley

On the bubble: Anthony Brown

For most of free agency, Brown was the Ravens’ only quarterback under contract. Then Huntley signed his restricted-free-agent tender last Monday, and Jackson agreed to his NFL-record extension Thursday. Now the Ravens’ most pressing question at the position isn’t whether their franchise player will actually stick around. After not drafting a quarterback this past weekend, how much faith do they have in Huntley after a disappointing 2022?

Running back

J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens dives to end zone to score a two yard touchdown against Markus Bailey #51 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Starters: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards

Backup: Justice Hill

The Ravens didn’t draft a running back, either, but it’s not hard to find depth this late in free agency. Kenyan Drake, who rushed for 482 yards and four touchdowns last season in Baltimore, is still unsigned, along with other solid veterans like Jerick McKinnon. DeCosta was optimistic last week that Dobbins and Edwards will be healthy this season. It’s an important one; both will be playing for new contracts.

Wide receiver

Starters: Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers

Backups: Devin Duvernay, Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace

On the bubble: James Proche II, Andy Isabella, Mike Thomas, Tarik Black, Shemar Bridges

Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and Proche led Ravens wide receivers in snaps in their playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Duvernay was their top starter when Jackson hurt his knee in December. Even if injuries strike this position again, the Ravens have the depth to withstand some bad luck. They might not lead the NFL in receiving yards next season, but the group shouldn’t finish last again, either.

Tight end/fullback

Starters: Mark Andrews, Patrick Ricard

Backups: Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar

On the bubble: Ben Mason

The Ravens have a talented tight end room, but it’s missing an established in-line blocker. Could Ricard step into the role that Nick Boyle and Josh Oliver previously held? The perennial Pro Bowl pick has held his own against some of the NFL’s top edge rushers, but former offensive coordinator Greg Roman typically had Ricard lining up off the line of scrimmage, where he had flexibility as a motion man.

Offensive tackle

Starters: Ronnie Stanley, Morgan Moses

Backups: Daniel Faalele, Patrick Mekari

On the bubble: David Sharpe

The Ravens will be happy to have Stanley healthy this offseason for the first time since his November 2020 ankle injury. Coach John Harbaugh said last month that Faalele could compete for the vacant left guard spot, but with the Ravens drafting Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, the 6-foot-8 Faalele seems more likely to focus on tackle. Mekari remains a plug-and-play option at all five spots up front.

Interior offensive line

Lamar Jackson #8 and Tyler Linderbaum #64 of the Baltimore Ravens embrace before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 27, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Starters: Ben Cleveland, Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler

Backups: Patrick Mekari, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

On the bubble: John Simpson

Injured: Andrew Vorhees

Linderbaum and Zeitler are sure-thing starters at center and right guard, respectively. But with the Ravens not drafting an interior lineman until the sixth round, the battle to replace Ben Powers at left guard is shaping up as a three-player showdown. Cleveland, a brawling run blocker at Georgia, needs to make the leap in Year 3. Simpson, a former fourth-round pick, struggled in his three years with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Defensive line

Starters: Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Broderick Washington

Backups: Travis Jones, Brent Urban

On the bubble: Rayshad Nichols

The Ravens will miss Calais Campbell’s leadership up front, but Madubuike, Pierce and Washington are all strong run defenders. Madubuike and Jones, one of the team’s most impressive athletes, should take another step forward as pass rushers in 2023. Urban is a reliable early-down run defender, and fifth-round pick Tavius Robinson has experience as an interior defender. With a potential exodus looming next offseason, DeCosta’s decision to not draft a lineman could handicap the defense down the line.

Outside linebacker

Odafe Oweh #99 of the Baltimore Ravens sacks Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Starters: Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh

Backups: David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson

On the bubble: Daelin Hayes, Jeremiah Moon

Never rule out a reunion with free agent Justin Houston, who led the team with 9 1/2 sacks last season and has expressed interest in returning for a third year in Baltimore. Even at age 34, he’d round out a strong two-deep at the position. Bowser, Oweh and Ojabo should all be better in 2023 than they were in 2022, when injuries limited them in one way or another. DeCosta said the 6-6 Robinson could be used like Za’Darius Smith was in Baltimore, with coaches moving him wherever he’s most needed along the defensive front.

Inside linebacker

Starters: Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen

Backups: Malik Harrison, Trenton Simpson, Kristian Welch, Del’Shawn Phillips

On the bubble: Josh Ross

For now, the status quo in Baltimore prevails. Despite speculation that Queen would be traded over the weekend for draft capital, he remains in the Ravens’ plans. If Queen does get dealt this offseason, the defense could use Harrison as an early-down option and Simpson as a blitzing threat. Like last year, the Ravens will rely on a handful of inside linebackers for significant special teams snaps.

Cornerback

Starters: Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, Damarion “Pepe” Williams

Backups: Jalyn Armour-Davis, Kyu Blu Kelly, Kevon Seymour

On the bubble: Daryl Worley, Trayvon Mullen, Bopete Keyes

Jackson’s extension should give the Ravens the salary cap space they need to sign a cornerback. And, given their depth, they definitely need to sign a cornerback, maybe two. Stephens hasn’t found a home yet in the secondary, while Williams and Davis struggled as rookies. Kelly can contend for playing time, but he could be overmatched physically against the AFC North’s star wide receivers.

Safety

Kyle Hamilton #14 and Roquan Smith #18 of the Baltimore Ravens tackle Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Starters: Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton

Backups: Geno Stone, Ar’Darius Washington

Williams and Hamilton give the Ravens one of the NFL’s top safety duos. Stone, a special teams linchpin, proved his value on defense over seven starts last season. Now, with Chuck Clark traded to the New York Jets, the Ravens need more from Washington, who’s appeared in just six games over two seasons. Despite his size (5 foot 8), he could be a dark horse for the nickelback position that Hamilton’s vacated.

Specialists

Starters: Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Nick Moore