PITTSBURGH — Derrick Henry continues to prove he remains among football’s best players. The Ravens running back rushed past another benchmark, earning his second $500,000 incentive this season.

With his 1-yard touchdown run Sunday, Henry reached 15 total touchdowns, earning $500,000. It is one of five incentives built into the contract he and the Ravens agreed upon in free agency.

Henry hit the first $500,000 incentive when he reached 13 total touchdowns. He came into the game with 12 rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns (14). Fifteen touchdowns ties a franchise record for single-season touchdowns. He’s at the top of the list with Ray Rice and Mark Ingram, but he has six games left in the season and has had at least one touchdown in each game this season.

He’s also close to hitting a third, 1,200 rushing yards for the season. He entered Week 11 with 1,120 yards and was 28 yards away after the touchdown with 1:16 left in the second quarter. He has been averaging 112 rushing yards per game, making it likely he reaches the incentive and walks away from this game $1 million richer.

The remaining incentives are for 1,500 rushing yards and 1,000 rushing yards with a Super Bowl win (a two-part incentive he has achieved half of). With five-plus games left, Henry easily is on pace to hit 1,500 rushing yards.

All of the incentives are worth $500,000, which means, if he reaches all of them, he can add $2.5 million to his two-year, $16 million contract. They are not-likely-to-be-earned incentives (meaning he did not reach the benchmarks in the previous season), so they will count against the 2025 salary cap instead of the 2024 salary cap.

Outside of incentivized benchmarks, Henry has also reached major career milestones with the Ravens. In Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Henry hit 10,000 career rushing yards and 100 career rushing touchdowns. He is the fifth player in NFL history to do so within 125 games.

Henry is also one away from tying the NFL record for the most games with 150 rushing yards or more. He is at 14 and will tie Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown if he hits 15.

This story has been updated.