When running back Keaton Mitchell finally returned to the Ravens’ practice field after months of rehab, he turned to his best friend, outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, and warned him he was going to hit the corner and run past him.

Robinson said with a grin that Mitchell was full of jokes all practice Thursday. He responded, “No, you’re not.” By Robinson’s account, Mitchell’s plan did not come to fruition. But he wouldn’t want to be an opposing outside linebacker when Mitchell finally plays in a game and decides to hit the edge.

“Because if he tests that edge, he’s gone,” Robinson said.

Robinson and inside linebacker Trenton Simpson quickly became best friends with Mitchell during their rookie season last year, and they’ve seen him battle through multiple injuries. The most recent, an ACL tear, came after Mitchell had started to establish himself on the offense, averaging 8.4 yards per carry and 49.5 yards per game over eight games. But the injury knocked him out for 10 months, which included the final five games of the season, the offseason, training camp and, so far, the first eight games of 2024.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Robinson is impressed Mitchell came back so fast, but he and Simpson saw firsthand how much work Mitchell put into his recovery. They, too, put work in, keeping Mitchell’s spirits up during a frustrating and painful period.

“Me and T-Rob, being his closest friends, were just trying to uplift him,” Simpson said. “We were always hanging out, always inviting each other to do things. I don’t think he ever had a down moment. If he did, I feel like we called him and made him laugh and picked up his mood.”

When he’s been with the whole team, Mitchell has had a smile on his face and jokes on his tongue. He messed around with teammates, coaches and media members alike in training camp. He’s been vocal and active on the sidelines during games. That will continue as he makes his way back, but Simpson said being on the field gives Mitchell extra joy.

He’s also playing with his trademark speed. Both Simpson and Robinson, along with backup quarterback Josh Johnson, said Mitchell looks just as fast as he did before his injury. Simpson and Robinson also think he’s looking stronger.

“His arms done got bigger,” Simpson said with a smile.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“He looks bigger, like stronger bigger,” Robinson added. “He’s been grinding.”

Johnson wasn’t so sure. To him, Mitchell looks the same — maybe his friends are hyping him up.

Either way, speed has been Mitchell’s calling card and it will continue to be, Simpson warned opponents.

“Because, boy, if he running and you got to cover him in man, you better get back, because he can fly,” Simpson said. “He got some true speed, like, God-gifted speed.”

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken said he’s excited to get Mitchell back to add more talent to an explosive offense, although he couldn’t confirm when Mitchell will be activated. Mitchell first returned to practice Oct. 23, opening his 21-day window to return, and he was limited through the week. Wednesday was his first full practice.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

On Instagram, Mitchell posted Wednesday that he was “blessed.”

“What I just went through…All I can say is THANK YOU GOD for another opportunity,” he wrote.

Simpson said he’s proud of his friend.

“I’ve seen what you went through, and I’m so glad you’re back. And as a friend, man, I’m ready to see you ball.”