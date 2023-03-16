Ravens safety Geno Stone re-signs with one-year deal

A day after trading away starting safety Chuck Clark, the Ravens on Thursday brought back their top reserve at the position, re-signing Geno Stone.

Stone was not tendered an offer as a restricted free agent Wednesday, but he’ll return to Baltimore on a reported one-year deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Locked in,” he tweeted.

Locked In !! BMore 😈 pic.twitter.com/TVKdwHEv4d — Geno Stone (@GenoStone22) March 16, 2023

Stone, a former seventh-round pick who rejoined the team in 2021 after struggling as a rookie, started seven games at safety last season while Marcus Williams recovered from a wrist injury. Stone graded out as Pro Football Focus’ No. 26 safety among players with at least 400 defensive snaps after posting 38 tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass defense. He allowed 13 catches on 18 targets for 203 yards in coverage, according to PFF.

Stone, who played 41.3% of the defense’s snaps in 2022, finished third on the team in special teams snaps. He’ll join a reconfigured safety rotation starring Kyle Hamilton, who’ll move to a more traditional safety role in 2023, and Williams.

“Props to Geno — he was ready to go at the [drop] of a hat, on the snap of a finger,” defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said in December. “I thought he played really high-level football for us and helped us win a lot of games. So, he deserves a lot of credit. His role is definitely going to go down from what it was, obviously, but there are definitely situations where we’re going to look to try to get him out there and still have him impact the game for us.”