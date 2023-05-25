The former Ravens safety, who’s retiring this offseason after a decade in the NFL, will rejoin the organization this summer as a scouting intern as part of the NFL’s Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship .

Jefferson, 31, played 39 games and made 35 starts over his four seasons in Baltimore. He started 35 games from 2017 to 2019, when he teamed with close friend Eric Weddle in the Ravens secondary, and appeared in four games in 2021. Jefferson joined the New York Giants’ practice squad in September after spending training camp with the Ravens. He went on to play eight games for the Giants last season.