Former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson will join organization as scouting intern

Published 5/25/2023 1:59 p.m. EST

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 21: Safety Tony Jefferson #23 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up during the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Ravens defeated the Cardinals 24-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Tony Jefferson is coming back to Baltimore, but not to play.

The former Ravens safety, who’s retiring this offseason after a decade in the NFL, will rejoin the organization this summer as a scouting intern as part of the NFL’s Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship.

Jefferson, 31, played 39 games and made 35 starts over his four seasons in Baltimore. He started 35 games from 2017 to 2019, when he teamed with close friend Eric Weddle in the Ravens secondary, and appeared in four games in 2021. Jefferson joined the New York Giants’ practice squad in September after spending training camp with the Ravens. He went on to play eight games for the Giants last season.

Former Ravens defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr., who retired last offseason, joined the team’s front office as a player personnel assistant last year. He’s also helped coach special teams, where he starred in Baltimore.

