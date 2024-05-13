The Ravens will kick off the NFL’s 2024 season against the team that ended their own 2023 season.

Baltimore will face the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium, the league announced Monday on NBC’s “Today” show.

The “Thursday Night Football” game on NBC is a rematch of January’s AFC championship game, in which the Chiefs upset the top-seeded Ravens and eventual league Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, 17-10. Kansas City went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, after which standout defensive lineman Chris Jones called the Ravens the “best team in the league.”

The 16 remaining games on the Ravens’ schedule are expected to be announced by Wednesday, but the Chiefs should be among their toughest tests. Kansas City, led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and Jones, is again the early favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl next season. Mahomes is 4-1 against Jackson in his career, including two narrow home wins in Kansas City, Missouri.

The NFL’s season opener will mark running back Derrick Henry’s debut as a Raven as well as Zach Orr’s first game as a defensive coordinator at any level. The Ravens lost several key starters on offense this offseason, but their departures on defense were especially notable. Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, inside linebacker Patrick Queen, cornerback Ronald Darby and safety Geno Stone all left in free agency.

In addition to the Chiefs, the Ravens will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in 2024. They’ll host the Steelers, Browns, Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles.

